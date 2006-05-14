Changing Wallpaper, Missing Folder

What type of internet connection did you say you had?

Broadband 512K. The desktop is linked to a switch, then to the router and a firewall.



What do you use for e-mail?

Outlook Express? Our e-mail server is hosted at a service provider.



What is this 10 user computer used for, a small business I assume?

It belongs to our department, only staff of our department is allowed to use.



What size hard drive\drives do you have?

40GB hard disk, floppy disk and cd-r drive.



Is this pc under constant stress?

I don't know what you mean by that, but it was working very well for a few times last year. For e.g. it couldn't boot up, then we repair XP. It also ''black out'' frequently previously last year while using half way. We also increased its ram to 512mb, otherwise it was running very horribly slow. And so on.



Have you gotten all the updates?

Yes. I go to the Windows update website every Fri to check for updates. Sometimes, if Windows prompts for updates, we will also let it update.



Have anti-virus running?

Yes, Trend Micro PC-Cillin Internet Security 2006.



Do you back up info?

As the desktop's main purpose is to receive and send e-mail to other party, we only back up the e-mail for the department frequently. The other files aren't really very important. They are usually either file attachments or scanned image.



Do you have a UPS?

No.



What brand of pc is this?

Dell.



Anyway, if the way that we are practising is not secure, then what suggestion could you give for accessing our department e-mail account that e-mail could be directed to anyone, and in some cases the other party just acknowledge our department e-mail account.