Changing Wallpaper, Missing Folder

My first instinct is to say someone is fooling you. There is an option to cycle the wallpaper every so often automatically with some programs or can simply be changed by any passer-by. As far as the missing folder goes, if you have different people accessing a PC, don't assume it isn't someone's doing. Most likely the folder was misplaced or deleted. Can you give me any info that suggests the pc is actually acting up? I mean no offense but this is typical behavior of a joker, not a pc.
We discovered that from time to time, the wallpaper of our desktop changed to the default wallpaper from time to time. We changed it to our corporate wallpaper, but it just changed back to the default wallpaper a few days later. And today, a user said that his folder located at My Documents is missing. The desktop is running on Windows XP Home SP2.
What could have happen? And is there any way to recover the folder?