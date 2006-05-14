Windows Legacy OS forum

Changing Wallpaper, Missing Folder

by wrytat / May 14, 2006 12:28 PM PDT

We discovered that from time to time, the wallpaper of our desktop changed to the default wallpaper from time to time. We changed it to our corporate wallpaper, but it just changed back to the default wallpaper a few days later. And today, a user said that his folder located at My Documents is missing. The desktop is running on Windows XP Home SP2.

What could have happen? And is there any way to recover the folder?

joke?
by PKsteven / May 14, 2006 12:46 PM PDT

My first instinct is to say someone is fooling you. There is an option to cycle the wallpaper every so often automatically with some programs or can simply be changed by any passer-by. As far as the missing folder goes, if you have different people accessing a PC, don't assume it isn't someone's doing. Most likely the folder was misplaced or deleted. Can you give me any info that suggests the pc is actually acting up? I mean no offense but this is typical behavior of a joker, not a pc.

I have Wallpaper from different places
by DarCLew2 / May 14, 2006 1:23 PM PDT

In the case of your corporate wallpaper, I assume that is what you want, copy the wallpaper from a file on the folder and paste it in your on C:\Windows\Web\ Wallpaper folder under your user account. If it under an Administrative User, that could be a problem for you. But if you have a burner, you can put all your wallpapers on it. I have a CD that contains pictures, screensavers, wallpapers on one CD. Darrell Lewis

I think..
by PKsteven / May 14, 2006 1:55 PM PDT

Good advice but I think what they meant was the wallpaper changes without them doing so and a folder ended up missing so they think something is wrong but if the folder in MyDocuments contained the file for the wallpaper and was deleted then the desktop wallpaper in question will no longer be there at all. You do bring up a good point, we don't know who has what priveleges, are they user\admin,do they share or have their own accounts? And how many people access this PC?

Shared...
by wrytat / May 14, 2006 2:43 PM PDT
In reply to: I think..

Ok. The desktop is shared by more than 10 users. And the account that is affected is being shared by around 10 users. The account is normal user, not administrator. And I just tried to find the wallpaper file, it's missing.

Besides a 'joker', is there really no other reason? And is there any way to prevent people from deleting files in My Documents not created by them? Maybe by password?

each user...
by PKsteven / May 14, 2006 4:01 PM PDT
In reply to: Shared...

Ten users on one is a mixture for chaos. Separate accounts is a great idea with a password for each. Not that I am trying to discredit you thinking something is wrong with the pc, but I have never seen a folder just disappear. In my honest opinion, it's not the PC. Ten users on one account is bad news and I can't stress that enough. Personally I won't share an account with anyone. I don't know who the Admin is of this PC, and I assume it's in a work environment, but the Admin would have to create the accounts for each person. Is there a lack of computers or something there? I am just trying to understand the thought behind this. Anyway, as far as I know, there is no limit to users on XP pro but the computers resources may bog greatly due to this. Each (typically)limited user gets their own account and can set what wallpaper they choose, etc,,,their own password also. This is not what I would call a technically stable work environment just from what you explained to me but I don't know enough to truly say. So yes, if each has their own account with correct permissions from the Administrator, the head cheese, only that person can create or set these, or that should be the way it's set up anyway.

Though I am the sole user and new to XP
by DarCLew2 / May 15, 2006 12:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Shared...

I noticed that the right click shows, default user (original install), followed by Qwner (me) and as I go down further, There is Windows followed by Web and in that folder is Wallpaper. maybe there are too many users to get to that folder and it isn't missing - just buried.
There are no hard and fast rules for this, you can just copy them and then paste it in Your Documents folder in My Pictures under your User Name. Darrell

I don't agree for...
by PKsteven / May 15, 2006 4:28 AM PDT

For one, it's unlikely that all these users are accesing the folder and by default they show in the right click\desktop\ properties, display properties and by default the windows wallpapers are there which almost anyone would use instead of trying to find the folder.
Typically users don't access that folder and use the MyPictures or whatever folder for other wallpapers or using the browse tab or right clicking the picture and setting it as a wallpaper.
And again, I don't think the concern here is for that particular wallpaper, but the problems that are happening on the computer. Even if it's buried as you say, there are too many users on (one user) account.
I don't think the problem is PC related, I think it's the users. I also think almost any typical net admin would agree. If you have all these people on one user account, it's worse than peer to peer as far as safety of information and security or stability of files.

I tend to agree
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 15, 2006 5:08 AM PDT
In reply to: I don't agree for...

XP is an excellent Operating System for allocating resources to different users. But having all 10 users using the same account is troublesome at best, and like Comicfan says, is a recipe for disaster.

I am not clear if the folder that has gone missing is My Documents, or a folder within My Documents. If it is a folder within My Documents, is this a user created folder for "personal items", eg each user has their own personal folder within My Documents?

If so, I bet that Comicfan is right and someone has moved the folder.

If you know the name of the folder try searching for it using Start > Search.

If no luck, does anyone who uses this computer have any computer knowledge? If so, they may have set the folder attributes to hidden, so let us know if you cannot find it, and we will guide you how to find hidden files and folders.

Mark

Individual Accounts...
by wrytat / May 15, 2006 10:11 AM PDT
In reply to: I tend to agree

Actually, we do have accounts for each individual. It's just that we have an account for the department. It is mainly for sending and receiving e-mail for the department. Only the people from the department have the password to login to the account. And the problem of the wallpaper and missing folder happened in that account. I search for hidden folder, and view all hidden folders, but still couldn't find it.

Anyway, that's not the only thing that happened to the computer. Last evening another user reported that he discovered that some of his e-mails were missing from his outlook express when he logged on to his personal account protected by a password. But I guess for that, it was his Inbox database file that was corrupted, which happened before to another user.

Ok well I have this to ask...
by PKsteven / May 15, 2006 12:58 PM PDT
In reply to: Individual Accounts...

So what you are initially saying is...and please understand I am trying to make sense of this....

You all have separate user accounts but share the "mainly for email account" but have separate passwords for this account . Now, I assume you are connected to a server then? If each user has their own account, why is the e-mail accounts shared but separated by passwords? I am a bit confused as to the whole scenario here. Do you have an actual administrator there? This is very odd otherwise for workers to contact outside help if so. And (not accusing here) but if the administrator is viewing any one's emails, wallpapers, etc...and finds it's inapropriate, the admin will delete these items. I would contact your administrator if there are this many problems going on.

Let me explain...
by wrytat / May 15, 2006 1:07 PM PDT

It's actually a standalone desktop, not connecting to any server, running on normal XP Home, with the usual login method. There are around 10 accounts, each protected with a password. Each account belongs to 1 colleague in the department. However, there is this 1 account is being shared by all of the colleagues in the department, to receive e-mails directed to the department, and reply them.

Ok, a bit more clear
by PKsteven / May 15, 2006 2:12 PM PDT
In reply to: Let me explain...

Thank you as to more info gets more info. However, even more I suspect this is not a corrupt pc but let me first explain this ....

Rule number one is, most users will lie or not own up to screwing something up and blaming it on the pc. This is more common than gray hair. Or they don't realize they did. For two, running XP home is not for this type of environment, not that it isn't capable (I use that term lightly with home) but for security reasons. What type of internet connection did you say you had? What do you use for e-mail? What is this 10 user computer used for, a small business I assume? What size hard drive\drives do you have? Is this pc under constant stress? Have you gotten all the updates? Have anti-virus running? Do you back up info? Do you have a UPS? What brand of pc is this? If you answer these as well, it will give me a much better insight as to what's going on here.

Answers
by wrytat / May 16, 2006 10:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Ok, a bit more clear

What type of internet connection did you say you had?
Broadband 512K. The desktop is linked to a switch, then to the router and a firewall.

What do you use for e-mail?
Outlook Express? Our e-mail server is hosted at a service provider.

What is this 10 user computer used for, a small business I assume?
It belongs to our department, only staff of our department is allowed to use.

What size hard drive\drives do you have?
40GB hard disk, floppy disk and cd-r drive.

Is this pc under constant stress?
I don't know what you mean by that, but it was working very well for a few times last year. For e.g. it couldn't boot up, then we repair XP. It also ''black out'' frequently previously last year while using half way. We also increased its ram to 512mb, otherwise it was running very horribly slow. And so on.

Have you gotten all the updates?
Yes. I go to the Windows update website every Fri to check for updates. Sometimes, if Windows prompts for updates, we will also let it update.

Have anti-virus running?
Yes, Trend Micro PC-Cillin Internet Security 2006.

Do you back up info?
As the desktop's main purpose is to receive and send e-mail to other party, we only back up the e-mail for the department frequently. The other files aren't really very important. They are usually either file attachments or scanned image.

Do you have a UPS?
No.

What brand of pc is this?
Dell.

Anyway, if the way that we are practising is not secure, then what suggestion could you give for accessing our department e-mail account that e-mail could be directed to anyone, and in some cases the other party just acknowledge our department e-mail account.

e-mail
by PKsteven / May 16, 2006 3:20 PM PDT
In reply to: Answers

If your e-mail server is hosted by the provider, this means more than likely the corrupted e-mail account was due to Outlook E which happens to many, or their server had issues as does my provider sometimes. Outlook E gets the email from the server but the e-mails remain on the server as well as OE. I have had issues with outlook E many times and had to go my provider's site and check my e-mails there. If the e-mail account became corrupt, the person in question could have gone to the provider site and logged in if allowed to check the e-mail.

I still think the folder was deleted by someone. As I said, many will NOT own up to a mistake on a pc, they will swear it's the pc, nothing they did. Also along the line, every computer will have strange happenings, gliches, errors, etc...This is not uncommon and many times make people like me scratch my head going,"how in the world did that happen?" Well, sometimes they do. I don't see these few problems as being a major concern considering it's in a work environment.

Even if only used for e-mail, each user account takes up room for settings, etc...This still may be the problem here. I think another PC wouldn't hurt, there would be less user accounts on the PC and less system resources being used on each. I wouldn't call a 40 gig very resourceful for 10 user accounts to be honest.

What I meant by under stress , I mean work load. Is it in use constantly by people. Are people constantly switching accounts etc...

I have two sets of wallpaper
by DarCLew2 / May 15, 2006 3:10 PM PDT
In reply to: I don't agree for...

One is from the C:\Windows\Web\Wallpaper and the other is in My Pictures in MY Documents. When I go to Display, BOTH are listed there. Also, under visiluations, I have picture viz on my Windows Media Player 10 and I can see all in My Pictures on there too. I like the twirl transition. I hate to disagree but I shall. Darrell Lewis

Ok here...
by PKsteven / May 15, 2006 3:28 PM PDT

Look, you have every right to disagree, but I feel you misunderstand, this isn't about the wallpaper or cool effects, this is about corrupt emails, missing folders, in other words (corruption) either due to pc issues or users. And wallpapers will NOT by default be listed from the <My Pictures> folder in display unless already used\picked as wallpaper or browsed for or put in the web wallpaper folder. I mean no offense, i truly don't and it's great that you are trying to help but you are kicking a dead horse here and even IF you were correct about the missing folder, then how did it get there? This is what we are trying to figure out as no users own up to it, or the pc is acting up.

I agree with that someone is playing games comicfan
by DarCLew2 / May 15, 2006 4:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Ok here...

I just thought that if I posted an alternatve to missing wallpaper, this is one way it wouldn't be compromised for it is under the sole user's name. There is always a comedian ina bunch of people (and that is not a referral to you!). At least, you had asked some very good questions and I, too would like to see the original poster asnswer them. They only thing I could think of was when I inadvertently dragged and dropped a file out of place and put it in another file or on the desktop. with crooked fingers it is easy to do but since they were Window files, all I had to do was drag in on top of windows and it would go back to were it belonged. Darrell L.

RE: Missing folder
by tl_henry / May 17, 2006 6:47 AM PDT

I see a lot of this. One of my users will (go spastic) accidentally click the mouse while moving it over the folder tree in Windows Explorer and drag a folder somewhere else in the tree. Then it's been 'mysteriously deleted' and a 5 alarm alert ensues. Has anyone done a search on the entire drive for the folder? If you don't know the folder name you can search the entire drive for a file that was known to be in that folder. I also have to ask if anyone looked in the recycle bin?

Also, with that may users on one generic login it's not uncommon for someone to be tinkering around and corrupt the profile. I have 3 or 4 users with a definite knack for whacking profiles by tinkering with desktop & display settings and stuff. Is there any reason you can't backup the data files, Outlook Express settings, IE favorites, etc. and simply delete and then recreate the profile?

I don't ask this to be snide, but sometimes the basics get overlooked.

