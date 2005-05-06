Windows Legacy OS forum

Changed password*left town for 3 days*total brain lapse upon

by gfulcher / May 6, 2005 9:39 PM PDT

I changed my password before leaving town tues morning returned thur night and I don't have a clue what I entered. There is a password hint but I didn't put it in, I was in a rush, so.. maybe I typed part of my password in the hint section? I just don't know! I've had this computer for 18 months and I am listed as administrator, user accts included my spouse and mom,both have limited access,
system is windows xp2000
After reading microsoft Q321305 I realize I didn't make a reset disk, I didn't leave anyone else as an administrator,I don't understand "safe mode",and performing a "clean" installation sounds like I will loose all my pictures,I really just want to save my pictures but these files are under my log in and I can't log in to download them
If someone can help me it would be very much appreciated
Thanks in advance
Gale

Try this
by retired / May 6, 2005 9:50 PM PDT

Post back if it does not work

Lost password , XP User Accounts with Admin or limited Privileges.

Some things to consider

when XP Pro is installed one can add a password to the Admin Account during installation and that password is required to enter safe Mode. If that password is lost you cannot enter Safe Mode to change anything using this procedure. With XP Home Edition if a password is entered thru Safe mode to the Admin Account and that password is lost you cannot enter the Admin account in safe mode using this procedure.

1-Boot to Safe Mode by tapping the F8 key while booting
2-Choose safe mode, Press Enter
3-Select operating system, Press Enter
4-Click Administrator Account
5-Windows is running in Safe Mode, Click YES
6-At the Safe Mode Desktop, click, Start, Control Panel
7-Double click User Accounts
8-Click Your account (or the account you are locked out of)
9-click, Remove Password
10-Click, Remove Password again
11-Close all Windows
12-Restart Computer
13-Back at the normal desktop re-enter the Control Panel
14-Open User Accounts, Open your Account.
15- Add a password, or not!!
16-Done...

Will it work???
by AussiePete / May 6, 2005 10:02 PM PDT
In reply to: Try this

Neat trick if it does - but I am sure if you sign on as the "administrator" you can change "user" passwords - just cant remember how at the moment.
Peter

Password
by AussiePete / May 6, 2005 9:51 PM PDT

Do you mean password to your user account?
Firstly you are not the administrator BUT your account will have administrator privileges. You can sign on as the administrator (proper) by typing clt+alt+del twice at the login screen. You can then create another user account for yourself and then use transfer wizard to transfer all data from old to new accounts.
Regards,
Peter

One more thing
by AussiePete / May 6, 2005 9:58 PM PDT
In reply to: Password

You maybe able to change passwords for user accounts from within the administrator account (note once:- again your account would not have been the administrator account but you would have had administrative privileges) but I will have to think about how to do that so will get back to you.
Peter

Changing passwords
by AussiePete / May 7, 2005 12:20 AM PDT
In reply to: One more thing
If it is this easy to change or find passwords
by glb613 / May 9, 2005 3:01 AM PDT
In reply to: Changing passwords

what good is having one?

So we get a (false) sense of security!
by AussiePete / May 9, 2005 4:08 PM PDT

Always amazes me when I see people with double locks on there front doors and locks on all windows when all you have to do is smash a window!!!
Actually, I think if the administrator account has a password, and that is forgotten, then you are knee deep in "it". Mind you, you still maybe able to change it from the recovery console, but I think even then you will have to login as the administrator using a password.
Regards,
Peter

lost password
by gfulcher / May 8, 2005 11:45 PM PDT
In reply to: One more thing

I am the only acct listed as administrator the others are limited.

thanks for suggestions...any others would be welcome.
G.Fulcher

Did you try the safe mode solution??
by retired / May 9, 2005 12:25 AM PDT
In reply to: lost password

If it did not work you could try this.

FORGOT ADMIN PASSWORD
This procedure will not work with a manf. System Recovery CD

1. Place your Windows XP CD in your cd-rom and start your computer (it?s assumed here that your XP CD is bootable ? as it should be - and that you have your bios set to boot from CD)
2. Keep your eye on the screen messages for booting to your cd Typically, it will be ?Press any key to boot from cd?
3. Once you get in, the first screen will indicate that Setup is inspecting your system and loading files.

4. When you get to the Welcome to Setup screen, press ENTER to Setup Windows now
5. The Licensing Agreement comes next - Press F8 to accept it.
6. The next screen is the Setup screen which gives you the option to do a Repair.

It should read something like ?If one of the following Windows XP installations is damaged, Setup can try to repair it?
Use the up and down arrow keys to select your XP installation (if you only have one, it should already be selected) and press R to begin the Repair process.
7. Let the Repair run. Setup will now check your disks and then start copying files which can take several minutes.
8. Shortly after the Copying Files stage, you will be required to reboot. (this will happen automatically ? you will see a progress bar stating ?Your computer will reboot in 15 seconds?
9. During the reboot, do not make the mistake of ?pressing any key? to boot from the CD again! Setup will resume automatically with the standard billboard screens and you will notice Installing Windows is highlighted.
10. Keep your eye on the lower left hand side of the screen and when you see the Installing Devices progress bar, press SHIFT + F10. This is the security hole! A command console will now open up giving you the potential for wide access to your system.
11. At the prompt, type NUSRMGR.CPL and press Enter. Voila! You have just gained graphical access to your User Accounts in the Control Panel.
12. Now simply pick the account you need to change and remove or change your password as you prefer. If you want to log on without having to enter your new password, you can type control userpasswords2 at the prompt and choose to log on without being asked for password. After you?ve made your changes close the windows, exit the command box and continue on with the Repair (have your Product key handy).
13. Once the Repair is done, you will be able to log on with your new password (or without a password if you chose not to use one or if you chose not to be asked for a password). Your programs and personalized settings should remain intact.

And in case you are wondering, NO, you cannot cancel install after making the changes and expect to logon with your new password.
Cancelling will just result in Setup resuming at bootup and your changes will be lost.

About the only other option is to search using Google for a utility that will recover lost passwords, but it will likely cost.

Iguess it's not bootable
by gfulcher / May 12, 2005 11:50 PM PDT

the only way this cd(its labeled Quick Installation) runs is if I go to the start menu and hit run and pick drive d so it will read the cd. I just got back in town (and still can't remember my password) again and thought I'd give your sugestion another try..no luck.. again..Thanks for all your suggestions ...any others????
Gale Fulcher

I am confused
by AussiePete / May 13, 2005 8:05 PM PDT

Think it's a case of "too many cooks spoil the broth" I have asked "Retired" to start a separate thread as things are getting confusing - so can you confirm that you have read my posts and have done as I have suggested. You need to be specific about what you did and at what point you ran into problems.
Regards,
Peter

To Retired
by AussiePete / May 13, 2005 7:55 PM PDT

Perhaps it would have been better had you started a different thread, if for nothing else but etiquette!
With due respect you interruptions have confused everyone concerned. I am not sure if she is replying to me or not. Neither do I know if she has tried my suggestion or not. I appreciate we are both trying to help but unless it is done in an orderly fashion it will only confuse the person seeking help.
Regards,
Peter

No No No!
by AussiePete / May 9, 2005 12:59 AM PDT
In reply to: lost password

Unless you specifically set it up that way there will be an "administrator" account - there is a difference between the "administrator" account and accounts which have administrative powers - it is usually hidden from you at login times - so please go back and read carefully what I said.
XP sets up an "administrator" account without you knowing - it then asks you to setup an account for yourself - this first account is then given automatic administrative privileges - any subsequent account is then given limited privileges unless you change them.
So press CTL+alt+del at the login screen and you will find yourself in the "administrators" account , not yours - hope this makes sense. You can then do the things I suggested.
You should also be able to change YOUR account password using the method I described in my last post.
Once again you need to read what I have said again carefully.
Peter

(NT) should be ctrl+alt+del TWICE
by AussiePete / May 9, 2005 2:32 AM PDT
In reply to: No No No!
RE:
by chipmarker / May 14, 2005 3:51 AM PDT

Some things to keep in mind about using a work around to access a PC.

If you have encrypted any files or data using the Windows 2000 and XP Encrypted File System ( E.F.S.), you will need the original username and password that they were set with to gain access to the encrypted data.

Windows E.F.S. passwords are stored in a file called SAM (Security Accounts Manager) ( it?s located in the windows\system32\config directory) as a password hash and look something like this: 8F J7 F3 GK S3 lL O4 E1 G9.

If there are no other encrypted files other than the Administrator account then try the workarounds.

Good luck and let us know what worked.

