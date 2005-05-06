Changed password*left town for 3 days*total brain lapse upon

Post back if it does not work
Lost password , XP User Accounts with Admin or limited Privileges.
Some things to consider
when XP Pro is installed one can add a password to the Admin Account during installation and that password is required to enter safe Mode. If that password is lost you cannot enter Safe Mode to change anything using this procedure. With XP Home Edition if a password is entered thru Safe mode to the Admin Account and that password is lost you cannot enter the Admin account in safe mode using this procedure.
1-Boot to Safe Mode by tapping the F8 key while booting
2-Choose safe mode, Press Enter
3-Select operating system, Press Enter
4-Click Administrator Account
5-Windows is running in Safe Mode, Click YES
6-At the Safe Mode Desktop, click, Start, Control Panel
7-Double click User Accounts
8-Click Your account (or the account you are locked out of)
9-click, Remove Password
10-Click, Remove Password again
11-Close all Windows
12-Restart Computer
13-Back at the normal desktop re-enter the Control Panel
14-Open User Accounts, Open your Account.
15- Add a password, or not!!
16-Done...
I changed my password before leaving town tues morning returned thur night and I don't have a clue what I entered. There is a password hint but I didn't put it in, I was in a rush, so.. maybe I typed part of my password in the hint section? I just don't know! I've had this computer for 18 months and I am listed as administrator, user accts included my spouse and mom,both have limited access,
system is windows xp2000
After reading microsoft Q321305 I realize I didn't make a reset disk, I didn't leave anyone else as an administrator,I don't understand "safe mode",and performing a "clean" installation sounds like I will loose all my pictures,I really just want to save my pictures but these files are under my log in and I can't log in to download them
If someone can help me it would be very much appreciated
Thanks in advance
Gale