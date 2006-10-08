Changed domain, now Im locked out... PLEASE HELP!

By domain name, do you mean the workgroup in your home/office network?
Hey everyone,
I just changed the domain on a windows xp pro computer I was using, now I cant login! How can I change the domain back without logging in?
Thanks
you lost your domain credentials.
You have to boot using local credentials such as the Administrator account then create new user accounts.
If you don't know the password to your local Administrator account you will need to have your IT personnel rejoin you to the Domain and provide you with a local account to use with the home workgroup if such is within their security policies.
If you need additional help and this is not a business computer provide us with specifics and we can help. We won't willingly step on business support's toes as this is a security issue.
