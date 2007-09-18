change the current power source !

any body can help ! plz
hi all
i have a Lenovo 3000 N100 laptop
and i have aproblm that is i tried to see the battry properties that apear on the task bar,, it seems that i press something then the power source changed from the battry to electrify socket!
and the signe of the battry disapeared and replaced with electrify socket! and now when i remove the socket the laptop turn off and sutdown ! i do some serch i found this solution for
ThinkPad 240/X/Z
in this link
http://www-307.ibm.com/pc/support/si...GR-4E7QAK.html
i thin i need a command like this
C:\THINKPAD>PS2 ? PMode
Command Syntax: PS2 PMode Performance|Battery|Custom [AC|DC]
Description : Use this parameter to change the power mode for the
current power mode source(AC or battery).
but how !! i need ur help guys plzzzz
best regards