change the current power source !

by zorba83 / September 18, 2007 11:14 PM PDT

hi all
i have a Lenovo 3000 N100 laptop
and i have aproblm that is i tried to see the battry properties that apear on the task bar,, it seems that i press something then the power source changed from the battry to electrify socket!
and the signe of the battry disapeared and replaced with electrify socket! and now when i remove the socket the laptop turn off and sutdown ! i do some serch i found this solution for
ThinkPad 240/X/Z
in this link

http://www-307.ibm.com/pc/support/si...GR-4E7QAK.html
i thin i need a command like this

C:\THINKPAD>PS2 ? PMode
Command Syntax: PS2 PMode Performance|Battery|Custom [AC|DC]
Description : Use this parameter to change the power mode for the
current power mode source(AC or battery).


but how !! i need ur help guys plzzzz

best regards

??
by zorba83 / September 19, 2007 7:46 AM PDT

any body can help ! plz Sad

Power Supply Question
by Hawaiian Matt / September 21, 2007 5:34 PM PDT
In reply to: ??

I'm a notebook newbie, so I can't help you. You should post your question in these two forums listed below. I'm sure that someone can help. You'll need to gather your thoughts and be concise in the description of your problem. You may have to cut and past the links to your address bar to get the sites.

Go to the Lenovo/IBM forums and post your question in the Support/Peer to Peer thread in Notebookforums.com:
http://www.notebookforums.com/?index
or the similar forum at Notebookreview.com: http://forum.notebookreview.com/

Good Luck

Facing similar issue
by raman.chandrayan / October 1, 2007 2:11 PM PDT

I am facing similar issue. It would be great if u tell me how u resolved the issue.

