It's not uncommon to find a combo that doesn't work. Go back to what worked.
Bob
My friend has a Toshiba Satellite T2050, Media Center Edition, with Service Pack 2. When she turns on the computer it takes about 4-5 minutes for the background picture to appear. After another 4-5 minutes everything else shows up. An error box pops up with "cfsserv: windows socket error" The wireless network connection icon shows that there is a connection, but neither Explorer or Firefox will work. She recently downloaded McAfee Security Center. In the wireless network connection properties box, the tabs are "general", "configuration", and "advanced." There is no wireless networks option.
How can she fix this problem?