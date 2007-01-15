Networking & Wireless forum

by Nemean / January 15, 2007 2:29 AM PST

My friend has a Toshiba Satellite T2050, Media Center Edition, with Service Pack 2. When she turns on the computer it takes about 4-5 minutes for the background picture to appear. After another 4-5 minutes everything else shows up. An error box pops up with "cfsserv: windows socket error" The wireless network connection icon shows that there is a connection, but neither Explorer or Firefox will work. She recently downloaded McAfee Security Center. In the wireless network connection properties box, the tabs are "general", "configuration", and "advanced." There is no wireless networks option.

How can she fix this problem?

6 total posts
Go back to what worked.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 15, 2007 2:35 AM PST

It's not uncommon to find a combo that doesn't work. Go back to what worked.

Bob

McAfee Deleted, No Change
by Nemean / January 15, 2007 2:54 AM PST

She deleted McAfee, but after restarting it is still slow.

That's not going back. That's removing the last item.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 15, 2007 3:41 AM PST

I would have tried System Restore to a date that worked.

Bob

More Info
by Nemean / January 15, 2007 3:23 AM PST

Based off a suggestion from another forum, she did the following:

Start
Run
Command
ipconfig /renew

the message she got back was
rpc server is unavailable

Same situation, same error
by jonico / February 19, 2007 4:23 PM PST

I'm in the same boat: a recently purchased Toshiba satellite, Wi-Fi worked fine until today. Recently installed McAfee, (and it still worked fine). I plugged in a Bluetooth USB adapter last night, McAfee gave a warning about changes to the register and I mistakenly hit "do not permit" instead of "Permit". Next time I booted up, I found the problem you described as well. I suspect McAfee is blocking something (rundll??) but can't find any way to get McAfee to undo the block.

Will try the system restore if nothing else comes up--any pitfalls I should be careful of before proceeding?

