kkmcewen,
What broadcasts are you having trouble hearing voices through? Is it a 5.1 signal, or a stereo signal?
Or is this happening on Blu-Ray?
You can adjust the volume settings to 6 - that may help.
Keep me posted.
--HDTech
I just bought the Samsund 46 850 and the Samsung HT-BD2E 800W 5.1 surround sound. I have trouble hearing conversations on the center speaker. I looked at the volume level and all speakers were set to 0. I turned the center speaker to 4, but I still have trouble with sound level. I can go to six, should I turn it up that high?