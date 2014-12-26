TVs & Home Theaters forum

center channel speaker that looks like a sound bar

by cama81z / December 26, 2014 10:44 PM PST

Hello
I am in search of a center channel speaker that looks like a soundbar. None of the sound bars have speaker input connections like a regular center channel speaker . I need a long bar to sit under my flat screen on the tv stand . I am using 4 tower speakers for surround and a center channel speaker for the rear. I presently have a small center channel speaker that fits in my cabinet but it is too small and the space is too small to put a bigger center channel speaker .
Looking for something about 30 to 40 inches long

14 total posts
Clarification Request
What about cheating?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 27, 2014 12:05 AM PST
center channel speaker that looks like a sound bar
by cama81z / December 27, 2014 3:08 AM PST
In reply to: What about cheating?

Thats not what I am in search of. I do not need rca jack input , I need a single channel speaker for the center . there is no left and right .

That cable turns the usual speaker bar into a single channel
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 27, 2014 3:16 AM PST

Maybe there's more about what you are looking for but since the center is a single channel I would use that cable to send that channel to both speakers in the more common sound bar.

Also, we can cheat in other ways. Why not get a sound bar, open it up and move one speaker to the center and then button it up?
Bob

You really need a sounbar that...
by Oldartq / December 27, 2014 3:46 AM PST

doesn't have integrated amplifier. I recall they do make such soundbar. Good hunting.

Passive speaker bar.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 27, 2014 4:07 AM PST

While https://www.avforums.com/threads/sound-bar-like-speaker-to-go-with-an-amp.996958/ noted this as well, the OP needs to get over that it must be a single speaker in the bar. I've cheated for years but some audio purists may rail against it.

"This thing came to me with 3 totaly seperate speakers with two wires to each."
http://www.amazon.com/Dayton-AudioBS36-36-Inch-Speaker-Black/dp/B000YQBW5C/ref=sr_1_1?s=electronics&ie=UTF8&qid=1419710722&sr=1-1&keywords=passive+sound+bar

So one can ignore the LR and just hook up the C.
Bob

center channel soundbar
by cama81z / December 30, 2014 3:16 PM PST
In reply to: Passive speaker bar.

That Dayton soundbar or the monitor audio would work , but I want the whole bar to work . I already have right and left channel speakers . I do not want to pay a premium price and only utilize the center speaker in the bar.
I dont think that I would be able to join all the speakers from the back connections without exceeding the ohms ratings for the amp.

Why not?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 30, 2014 11:53 PM PST

Any tech I know can use the usual wires, loads and such to fix up the speakers to present the right load.

OK, so you can't find what you want. Ever consider making your own? How hard would it be to gut a box and put one speaker of your choice in it and run the wires?
Bob

center channel speaker that looks like a sound bar
by cama81z / December 31, 2014 1:09 AM PST
In reply to: Why not?

oh bob . you are so funny .
do you think everyone here is a tech ?
I actually spoke to person at dayton and they gave me the wiring diagram so all 3 channels on the LCR soundbar work as a center .
. I gots my answer ,
Thanks for the help .

Good to read
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 31, 2014 1:22 AM PST
It can be done but...
by Oldartq / December 31, 2014 1:16 AM PST

there maybe lot more issues than you have thought of. Impedance matching is one but also the power requirement as well (too much or not enough). So is it worth it just for the look.

Answer
"fits in my cabinet but it is too small"
by Oldartq / December 31, 2014 1:10 AM PST

What's too small...the cabinet or the speaker?

Answer
Klipsch SLX
by FMCook / January 8, 2015 4:56 AM PST
Answer
Center channel speakers
by vembutech / January 14, 2015 6:50 AM PST

unfortunately there you wont be able to get a separate center channel you can go the nearest super store and you can get a stand alone speaker

