center channel speaker that looks like a sound bar

Since a center would only have a single input, what if we cheated? That is, used the connection to both left and right?
Like this? -> http://www.amazon.com/RCA-PET20-7020-Y-adapter-Plugs-Jack/dp/B0014KO0GA/ref=CNET
Bob
Hello
I am in search of a center channel speaker that looks like a soundbar. None of the sound bars have speaker input connections like a regular center channel speaker . I need a long bar to sit under my flat screen on the tv stand . I am using 4 tower speakers for surround and a center channel speaker for the rear. I presently have a small center channel speaker that fits in my cabinet but it is too small and the space is too small to put a bigger center channel speaker .
Looking for something about 30 to 40 inches long