Cell phone with GPS tracking

by Uncletg / August 26, 2004 8:52 PM PDT

I have been told that there is a cell phone that has the ability to be located (user located) by means of GPS. Does anyone know the brand/model? I have a young child that goes to middle school and is riding the bus and I would like to be able to locate her at in the event of an emergency or if she does not show up on time. I can't monitor the crazies but I can monitor my child.

Re: Cell phone with GPS tracking
by planes891 / August 27, 2004 10:38 AM PDT

The Nokia 3589i from verizon wireless {their only nokia phone at present} is gps enabled, but it is only accessable by e911-enhanced911.

Re: Cell phone with GPS tracking
by moe3754 / September 28, 2004 1:26 AM PDT

The only real GPS tracking phone is the i730 from nextel and there is a program out that will load on your computer that will show location of phone all the time nextel is the only company that uses GPS sats to track phone other companys use tower triangulation of the phone signal very unreliable.Also the i530,i830,i305 and the i205 has the tracking capability.you can even bring up the sat location 0n the main menu where it says GPS

Nextel and Southern Linc are your only choices in US.
by tiga31328 / December 18, 2004 3:47 PM PST

Nextel and Southern Linc(same difference basically) are the only current providers in the US that allow you to track their phones via their GPS chips. You can track several services phones in the UK and in Hong Kong, not sure about other countries. I'm hoping that the US companies will get with it, most still don't support giving you mapping on your phone in realtime so you can use it for navigation. Ugh!

Kyocera KX414
by Rae1191 / January 30, 2005 1:45 AM PST

my cell phone Kyocera KX414 has GPS ability and its a pretty good phone

Tracking
by SMatthews / February 3, 2005 1:07 AM PST

Nextel---All their new phones have the GPS

cell phone tracking
by wlanguide / January 22, 2010 12:42 AM PST

Hello, do you mean gps cell phone tracking?

I came to this cell phone tracking blog, you may give it a go:
http://cellphonetrackers.org

It introduces some free cell phone tracking softwares, you can try them, thanks.

Don't forget
by birdmantd Forum moderator / January 22, 2010 2:13 AM PST
In reply to: cell phone tracking

This post was last updated in 2005 and a lot has changed since then. All current Verizon phones have built in GPS and they do offer such a tracking program for an additional monthly fee.

