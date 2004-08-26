Cell phone with GPS tracking

The Nokia 3589i from verizon wireless {their only nokia phone at present} is gps enabled, but it is only accessable by e911-enhanced911.
I have been told that there is a cell phone that has the ability to be located (user located) by means of GPS. Does anyone know the brand/model? I have a young child that goes to middle school and is riding the bus and I would like to be able to locate her at in the event of an emergency or if she does not show up on time. I can't monitor the crazies but I can monitor my child.