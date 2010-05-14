Phones forum

by burkee68 / May 14, 2010 1:14 AM PDT

Me and my wife are looking for a cell phone company to use and want advice on which one to go with. We are interested in talk and text options only. Please help

Friends or family for reference point?
by Pepe7 / May 14, 2010 1:32 AM PDT
In reply to: cell phone choices

Since I don't know which providers have good coverage where you live/work, or where you need to use the service in general (travelling, etc.), it's hard to answer such a general question.

I'd start by finding out what your neighbors, friends, family or coworkers use. Some carriers might not even offere service where you live. And then there's the issue of whether or not you want a post-paid account with all the features or prepaid which is cheaper.

You could start by visiting the respective carriers web sites and punching in your zip code/address to see if they offer service. The larger national carriers like ATT & Verizon will be the most expensive but offer the most coverage, generally. If you don't travel much and live in a major metropolitan area, you will likely have more options.

cell phones
by burkee68 / May 14, 2010 1:50 AM PDT

I live in Wisconsin and mainly want to use it for local calling and texting

zip code? it will make a big difference
by Pepe7 / May 14, 2010 12:31 PM PDT
In reply to: cell phones

For example, SW WI is a great bink sinkhole with very little GSM service. OTOH, SE WI, between Madison, Milwaukee down to Kenosha/IL border north of Chicago is pretty good for ATT. Verizon is probably your best bet in NW/W WI, and traditionally is stronger than ATT in northern WI, although that has changed a little north of Hwy 8 with acquistion of cellular one/dobson areas.

Which WI zip code are you in, btw? I spent a heck of a lot of time in 53716 Wink

