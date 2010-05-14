cell phone choices

Since I don't know which providers have good coverage where you live/work, or where you need to use the service in general (travelling, etc.), it's hard to answer such a general question.
I'd start by finding out what your neighbors, friends, family or coworkers use. Some carriers might not even offere service where you live. And then there's the issue of whether or not you want a post-paid account with all the features or prepaid which is cheaper.
You could start by visiting the respective carriers web sites and punching in your zip code/address to see if they offer service. The larger national carriers like ATT & Verizon will be the most expensive but offer the most coverage, generally. If you don't travel much and live in a major metropolitan area, you will likely have more options.
Me and my wife are looking for a cell phone company to use and want advice on which one to go with. We are interested in talk and text options only. Please help