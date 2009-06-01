cell phone and e-mail

Virtually all phones sold in the US can send messages directly to a computer by entering an email address instead of a cell phone number when sending a text message. Most (not all phones) can receive e-mail but generally cannot open attachments/pictures/videos. Depending on the phone/carrier, you can access email directly through installed applications in the phone or you can download applications to your phone to allow it.
Can anyone tell me whether there is a cell phone made in which you can send by cell phone an e-mail to a computer, and whether you can send an e-mail from a computer to a cell phone? Thank you. user470