by user470 / June 1, 2009 1:02 AM PDT

Can anyone tell me whether there is a cell phone made in which you can send by cell phone an e-mail to a computer, and whether you can send an e-mail from a computer to a cell phone? Thank you. user470

7 total posts
email
by birdmantd Forum moderator / June 1, 2009 4:13 AM PDT
In reply to: cell phone and e-mail

Virtually all phones sold in the US can send messages directly to a computer by entering an email address instead of a cell phone number when sending a text message. Most (not all phones) can receive e-mail but generally cannot open attachments/pictures/videos. Depending on the phone/carrier, you can access email directly through installed applications in the phone or you can download applications to your phone to allow it.

To birdmantd
by user470 / June 3, 2009 10:47 PM PDT
In reply to: email

To birdmantd: Thank you for your message. But can you tell me where on the cell phone keypad is the @ sign. Thank you. user427

Don't you think ...
by Kees Bakker / June 3, 2009 10:56 PM PDT
In reply to: To birdmantd

that depends on the cell phone? An iPhone, for example, doesn't have a keyboard, but I'm rather sure you can send a mail with it.

Why not tell make and model of your phone?

And an additional question: how do you make an @-sign if you want to use it in a SMS-message? Might be the same way for an e-mail!
Kees

phone question
by birdmantd Forum moderator / June 3, 2009 11:42 PM PDT
In reply to: To birdmantd

Most phones (if symbol is not on the keypad) use either the "*" key or the "#" key for special characters. As Kees Baker mentioned, more advice can be offered if you confirm which phone you are currently using.

To birdmantd
by user470 / June 4, 2009 3:14 AM PDT
In reply to: phone question

I am currently using Tracfone Model W175g (which is equivalent to Motorola 175g). user470

email "@" symbol
by birdmantd Forum moderator / June 4, 2009 5:48 AM PDT
In reply to: To birdmantd

From the best that I can verify, to get the "@" symbol, press the "*" key (left of "0" key) multiple times to get the "@" symbol.

