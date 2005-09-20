In your Device Manager, under CD/DVD drives, is there a !, ?, or X next to the name of your CD drive?
Right click on the drive name and select Properties. Click the "General" tab and look at the "Device Status" box. What does it say?
I am using a Sony VIAO laptop, model PCD-FXA36, Windows XP Home. Approximately one week ago, I was attempting to manually delete programs to free up space on my hard drive. I accicentally erased my cd burning program, and must have erased other items as well, since my CD drive no longer responds to media. When I put in an audio CD, a small CD icon appears on the mouse arrow, and there are clicking noises in the CD drive, but nothing appears in the drive (E: drive) in My Computers, and no audio player will recognize CD. When I put in a DVD and attempt to play with Windows Media Player 10, the error message tells me there is no "compatible DVD decoder". I cannot reload software, since CD drive will not work, and I have tried restore points, but due to my previous lack of free memory issue, none were made prior to two days ago. There is nothing wrong with the hardware, I simply do not have the software to operate it. Sorry for long description--please advise. Thank you.