For this to work and be interchangable, the EXACT version and make of said software must be on every machine. This may cost a lot since Roxio or Nero runs about 70 bucks per machine.
Even then it's only 99.9% reliable so every once in awhile a disk will just go blank or get an error.
Bob
I am in the process of updating all office computers and am a bit confused as to how to write files to a CDRW in such a way that I can do it again later. Is there certain software one needs in order to be able to write to CDRW multiple times? If so, does anyone have any reccomendations? Any advice would be greatly appreciated! Thanks!