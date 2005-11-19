I just purchased it, but before I did, I went to FutureShop (Canada, BestBuy affiliate) to have a look at it. It is truly an amazing camera, you can't even notice the shutter lag. It has a 2.5" screen to the 2" on the Nikon and is a little smaller if that makes a difference for you.
I haven't recieved mine yet, but when I tried it out, I was blown away, I can't wait to get it in my hands.
You can get it for $340.81 form 17street.com. Mine's in transit right now.
Hopefully this helped.
Good Luck.
I'm really having a hard time deciding between the two.
I consider myself to be more then just a "snap shot" type person. I like to take thought out photos, but I also like to have a camera that I can take with me everywhere for when I do just want a snap shot. I love manual controls, I love macro shots.
These two cameras are just so similar, but each have their own strength.
I've done side by sides at dpreview and still can't decide!
any suggestions?
http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/compare_post.asp?method=sidebyside&cameras=casio_exz750%2Cnikon_cp7900&show=all