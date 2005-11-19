I just purchased it, but before I did, I went to FutureShop (Canada, BestBuy affiliate) to have a look at it. It is truly an amazing camera, you can't even notice the shutter lag. It has a 2.5" screen to the 2" on the Nikon and is a little smaller if that makes a difference for you.

I haven't recieved mine yet, but when I tried it out, I was blown away, I can't wait to get it in my hands.

You can get it for $340.81 form 17street.com. Mine's in transit right now.

Hopefully this helped.

Good Luck.