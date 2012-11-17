Computer Newbies forum

Question

Career Advice for an IT wanderer (Need great inputs, please)

by munaz_as / November 17, 2012 10:13 AM PST

Hi Everyone,

Someone or Anyone who answers this question, I would be greatly indebted to!!! The question may not fit here but my intuition feel this is the right forum.

I have a 3-year experience in Oracle E-Business Suite Financials and Procurement. To enter in this technology was not a matter of choice but was destined to me when it was alloted by corporate HR.

Now I am doing my MS in Information Systems and have a conflict of interests on which technology to pursue after graduation. But my interests are as below:

- Only limited or small to medium (at the most) intense Coding (Optional)

- IT S/W needs understanding Business aspects and able to relate it to the business architecture or workings

- Want to work in a few (2-3) tools proficiently that have wide scope and in all organizations (mostly like google, Microsoft, Apple, Samsung) and exciting. Doesnt necessary require intense coding.

- At the moment, Big Data & Cloud excites me (Tackling the explosive data surge). But I dont know if this is what I want.

- I am not bothered about billing rate. For me, it is all about loving the work and not working for money. Money will come on its own, if we prove our worth.

- Has immense future potential and influence technologies.

Please, any suggestions of the best-fit IT career path is welcome.

Thanks,

A.S.Munaz.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Career Advice for an IT wanderer (Need great inputs, please)
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Career Advice for an IT wanderer (Need great inputs, please)
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Just my thoughts.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 18, 2012 11:47 AM PST

1. Code or die.

You don't have to do heavy coding but in my travels I find most IT staffers can't perform basic command line tasks in any OS. That's not coding but is a step along the road to automate things.

2. Be part of the solution.

Some IT departments earn their pinks by being inflexible. The current deluge that is BYOD is showing their stripes just low tides show the rocks.

3. Bring a solution.

Some staffers tell you why it can be done. Be that staff.

Hope this helps,
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Reply
by munaz_as / November 19, 2012 2:51 AM PST
In reply to: Just my thoughts.

Thanks for your inputs.

I wish to know further whether one would be able to work in the same level field of BI and cloud technologies.

Best Regards,

A.S.Munaz.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
About the cloud.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 19, 2012 3:13 AM PST
In reply to: Reply

That's fancy talk for a server farm. Be careful of that overused term. BI is a nice area but the BI I ran into last time involved heavy math and a pile of code and apps.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.