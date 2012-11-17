Career Advice for an IT wanderer (Need great inputs, please)

Hi Everyone,



Someone or Anyone who answers this question, I would be greatly indebted to!!! The question may not fit here but my intuition feel this is the right forum.



I have a 3-year experience in Oracle E-Business Suite Financials and Procurement. To enter in this technology was not a matter of choice but was destined to me when it was alloted by corporate HR.



Now I am doing my MS in Information Systems and have a conflict of interests on which technology to pursue after graduation. But my interests are as below:



- Only limited or small to medium (at the most) intense Coding (Optional)



- IT S/W needs understanding Business aspects and able to relate it to the business architecture or workings



- Want to work in a few (2-3) tools proficiently that have wide scope and in all organizations (mostly like google, Microsoft, Apple, Samsung) and exciting. Doesnt necessary require intense coding.



- At the moment, Big Data & Cloud excites me (Tackling the explosive data surge). But I dont know if this is what I want.



- I am not bothered about billing rate. For me, it is all about loving the work and not working for money. Money will come on its own, if we prove our worth.



- Has immense future potential and influence technologies.



Please, any suggestions of the best-fit IT career path is welcome.



Thanks,



A.S.Munaz.