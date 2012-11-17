Career Advice for an IT wanderer (Need great inputs, please)

1. Code or die.
You don't have to do heavy coding but in my travels I find most IT staffers can't perform basic command line tasks in any OS. That's not coding but is a step along the road to automate things.
2. Be part of the solution.
Some IT departments earn their pinks by being inflexible. The current deluge that is BYOD is showing their stripes just low tides show the rocks.
3. Bring a solution.
Some staffers tell you why it can be done. Be that staff.
Hope this helps,
Bob
Hi Everyone,
Someone or Anyone who answers this question, I would be greatly indebted to!!! The question may not fit here but my intuition feel this is the right forum.
I have a 3-year experience in Oracle E-Business Suite Financials and Procurement. To enter in this technology was not a matter of choice but was destined to me when it was alloted by corporate HR.
Now I am doing my MS in Information Systems and have a conflict of interests on which technology to pursue after graduation. But my interests are as below:
- Only limited or small to medium (at the most) intense Coding (Optional)
- IT S/W needs understanding Business aspects and able to relate it to the business architecture or workings
- Want to work in a few (2-3) tools proficiently that have wide scope and in all organizations (mostly like google, Microsoft, Apple, Samsung) and exciting. Doesnt necessary require intense coding.
- At the moment, Big Data & Cloud excites me (Tackling the explosive data surge). But I dont know if this is what I want.
- I am not bothered about billing rate. For me, it is all about loving the work and not working for money. Money will come on its own, if we prove our worth.
- Has immense future potential and influence technologies.
Please, any suggestions of the best-fit IT career path is welcome.
Thanks,
A.S.Munaz.