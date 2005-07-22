I have a '92 Subaru Legacy 4-door sedan. The problem is that at random moments (most common when it is left out in the sun) the engine will not turn over. There is no click at all. The A/C and radio still work, but the car will not even click to turn over. Later on, also randomly, it will start again. The problem is not fluid related or battery related. It may be faulty wiring somewhere, but as said above, heat is a main factor, so I don't think that is the problem.
If anyone has any thoughts, please let me know!
Thanks,
Tippy5
