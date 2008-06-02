Try the on google. About backup. Backup is something we all must do or SUFFER GREATLY when the hard disk stops spinning. Are you revealing you didn't have a plan or decided it was too much a bother.
Bob
My problem is, my friend has had some form of virus or something on his laptop which he claims to have gotten rid of, however, most of the programs wont seem to open.
Everytime you got to do a system restore, it will show the "Open Programme With" box, and list several programms (none of which will work).
The same problem occurs when trying to use regedit or msconfig.
I did try to download ad-aware, however this wont install as the above problem occurs.
I noticed someone had posted an onlie service which they claimed would have fixed the msconfig problem, however it didnt work.
Is there anyway of fixing this without re-formatting the laptop as there is alot of stuff i cant back-up on it.
Please help, will try any solutions.