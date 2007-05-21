How to boot to safe mode: http://www.pchell.com/support/safemode.shtml
Hey friends.
My IBM R-51 laptop was infected wid some small viruses.And i had unregistered Mcafee so it was unable todetect any kinda virus.So i installed McAfee 2007.After successfull installation....it asked for reboot.I rebooted my comp...and when it restarted...i couldnt see my desktop.I had to use Alt+Ctrl+del to do anything.I donno wat to do...i even tried EXPLORER in Task Manager...tht too doesnt work
thnx in advance