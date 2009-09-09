Comments: In the link above we proceed from free, DIY, to demo, try before buy and the data recovery services.
Sadly, nothing is wrong with your missing files. Someone made a choice to do the restore without having backup copies.
Bob
CNET's HP forum is the destination to ask, answer, and discuss all things to do with HP products--from desktops, laptops, and printers to scanners and monitors. Join in the conversation now!
HP pavillion dv2000. Booted the system using recovery drive(D:) which re-installed windows-XP. Had 60GB of data on (C:) b4 i did the system recovery. After the recovery, OS is fine but i am unable to retreive any data.The C: is still showing 60GB of data leaving me with 2.31GB of free space.i ve searched hidden files/folders & defragmented (C:) but to no avail.The system is not taking me to the data. All the folders prior to restoring are not showing anywhere. Plz help me procure the data as it has some very important files and folders.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.