Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Cant log into desktop, keeps logging out during load in.

by skyisfallin / April 13, 2009 11:27 PM PDT

I run a Dell Dimension 5150, Window XP media edition. I had a problem yesturday of when logging in my desktop wouldn't show, i found out the problem was the explorer.exe wasnt loading, simple enough 'ctrl alt delete' 'new task' 'explorer' bingo see my desktop.

Now however after running a virus scan it found a Trojan which both McAffe and SpybotS+D said it could not remove and suggested a reboot and scan again to try remove it, i rebooted the system but while trying to log back into my user account it keep logging me out to the User Selection screen. My account is a only account on the comp aswell so im not able to log into others also cant not access 'Safe Mode'

Im currently running a Utliity check under the section of 'Cannot Boot the OS' and so far its all passing the tests...

Im guessing i will need to do a total system restore just wondered if anyone would be able to offer help to prevent that or a way in which i will be able to access the files currently on the system before i have to restore everything?

Thx Sky

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Cant log into desktop, keeps logging out during load in.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Cant log into desktop, keeps logging out during load in.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
The exact SAME issue I cured last wekk for a buddy.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 13, 2009 11:59 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
will check it out
by skyisfallin / April 14, 2009 12:21 AM PDT

Thx for the info, will check it out and see if i can do anything about it

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
still an issue
by skyisfallin / April 14, 2009 7:37 AM PDT

Ok so ive tried logging into the accounts (both Admin & Mine) on safe & debugging mode and still get the same problem here aswell... ive even tried F11 at the start to load the 'Symantec Restore' and thats not working either.
I now have the added problem ok not being able to find the backup disk, as ive had the PC for 3 years teh box and contents have been moved around that a misplacement has accured..
Anyone know of any other way which i could poss get into the system or a way to manually restore to factory without the backup disk?
I have a laptop (which im using now) so a site with the manual restore information would be great as i could do it with my laptop next to me.

Any help would be amazing

Sky

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.