Cant log into desktop, keeps logging out during load in.

Read http://www.symantec.com/security_response/writeup.jsp?docid=2009-031816-5114-99&tabid=3
He was very lucky in that we had the right CD and instructions.
-> Some don't read the link and post back they can't log on. Be sure to read about this pest first. And let's hope its the same one.
Bob
I run a Dell Dimension 5150, Window XP media edition. I had a problem yesturday of when logging in my desktop wouldn't show, i found out the problem was the explorer.exe wasnt loading, simple enough 'ctrl alt delete' 'new task' 'explorer' bingo see my desktop.
Now however after running a virus scan it found a Trojan which both McAffe and SpybotS+D said it could not remove and suggested a reboot and scan again to try remove it, i rebooted the system but while trying to log back into my user account it keep logging me out to the User Selection screen. My account is a only account on the comp aswell so im not able to log into others also cant not access 'Safe Mode'
Im currently running a Utliity check under the section of 'Cannot Boot the OS' and so far its all passing the tests...
Im guessing i will need to do a total system restore just wondered if anyone would be able to offer help to prevent that or a way in which i will be able to access the files currently on the system before i have to restore everything?
Thx Sky