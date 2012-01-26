From what I see it's store is only from "Borders Online" and no Google App Store is offered.
Bob
CNET's Forum on laptops is the best source for finding help, troubleshooting, and getting buying advice from a community of experts. Discussion topics include hardware component and upgrades, ultrabooks, gaming laptops, Netbooks, and laptops accessories and much more.
cant get app store on nextbook2 to doenload
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.