cant figure out how to check my mail.

Either go to the website host's home page and see if that option is there or see if you can set up Outlook Express to pull it in through a new account you can set up in the options of OE.
TONI
i have a website ( i am a newbie), and in it i have an email address that says like .. mark@mywebsite.net
now the problem is that i cant figure out how to check its mail.
i use filezilla for all the website maintanence which works out preety fine. but i have no clue how to check the mails on that account
can any one suggest me anything ?
thanks