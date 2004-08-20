Speakeasy forum

cant figure out how to check my mail.

by tech;no.brittany / August 20, 2004 9:00 AM PDT

i have a website ( i am a newbie), and in it i have an email address that says like .. mark@mywebsite.net
now the problem is that i cant figure out how to check its mail.
i use filezilla for all the website maintanence which works out preety fine. but i have no clue how to check the mails on that account
can any one suggest me anything ?
thanks

Re: cant figure out how to check my mail.
by TONI H / August 20, 2004 9:34 AM PDT

Either go to the website host's home page and see if that option is there or see if you can set up Outlook Express to pull it in through a new account you can set up in the options of OE.

TONI

Re: cant figure out how to check my mail.
by Bill Osler / August 20, 2004 9:43 AM PDT

This particular forum is aimed at general conversation and news items rather than tech support, but in your situation I'd start with the tech support services for whomever hosts your web site.

The details depend on whether the email is POP or some other method (IMAP or ???) as well as which email client you intent to use or whether you are going to access the email via a browser-based interface. The details may also depend on other things I haven't thought about yet.

