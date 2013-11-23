cant connect to internet

The computer Is an Alienware M14X. It is my brothers computer and for whatever reason, it randomly cannot connect to the internet. I'm trying to get it to connect to wifi now. Under IPv6 is says "no internet connection." and here is my ipconfig /all stuff
http://www.use.com/6121868ff8e44bd48ce8
thanks in advance
