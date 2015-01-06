Samsung forum

Question

Cant connect my soundbar with Samsung UN75H7150

by matchge / January 6, 2015 11:57 PM PST

Just bought a new TV - Samsung UN75H7150 two days ago, and I found I have trouble to connect my soundbar(Samsung HW-F550) with this TV. The soundbar worked fine with my previous TV(Samsung UN55F7100).

I turned on the TV soundshare mode on the soundbar, and from the TV's menu, sound -> speaker setting, it doesn't list in the new device list(Add new device is turned ON). I tried to call Samsung support, but after 1 hour trying, still can not connect these two devices.

I noticed that the soundbar using the technology called "SoundShare", however, the speaker setting on the TV shows "Sound connect", I am not sure what the difference is, but I think they should work.

Any help is very welcome. Thanks!

Clarification Request
Seems the sound bar is Soundconnect?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 7, 2015 12:11 AM PST
Answer
[Updated] Problem solved!
by matchge / January 7, 2015 3:28 AM PST

I just realized after I submit the post that the soundbar was paired with the old TV. I may need to reset the soundbar to pair with the new TV. After spent a bit time to google it, I found after turn off the soundbar and press STOP button on the remote will re-initializing the soundbar. I tried it at home and now the TV can find the soundbar.

So the soundshare and sound connect devices can work together, but the soundbar system can only pair to one set of device(or TV, to be specific...).

Thanks for all your help.

