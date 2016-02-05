Laptops forum

Cant access to bios setup (Samsung np300e5e)

by h__kassimi / February 5, 2016 12:03 PM PST

hello everyone
first of all i wanted to boot my laptop from usb so i disabled fast boot and secure boot and i put OS mode selection on CSM and UEFI OS.
i formatted my laptop with windows 8.1
but now i dont have access to bios setup even if press F2 several times, and theres is no UEFI firmware option on the advanced startup settings, and another time i cant boot from usb, only HDD.
Thank you Happy

12 total posts

The direct access is removed on UEFI
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 5, 2016 12:09 PM PST

I can't guess if your USB stick is UEFI compatible (few are) and in Windows 8.1 you get to the BIOS (or more accurately UEFI) via a special procedure like this.

I didn't find the Samsung video but this works here.


To boot USB sticks I can't have UEFI enabled for most bootable sticks. Sorry if I keep this short.

Is not the case :/
by h__kassimi / February 5, 2016 1:37 PM PST

as i mentioned i dont find the UEFI firmware settings on advanced startup options (about the video), when i start the laptop the boot screen shows me to press F2 if i want to enter setup , when i do its shows that i pressed it and it gonna take me to the bios setup but it starts with windows directly

HDD
by h__kassimi / February 5, 2016 3:21 PM PST

it boots from usb when i remove HDD

Then for now that's how you deal with it.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 5, 2016 5:48 PM PST
Time to ask Samsung for more instructions. I didn't find them on a search of the samsung site.

1800SAMSUNG in the USA.

Helped
by onlinecasinopolisnet / June 13, 2017 3:35 PM PDT

Hi, I had the same problem on my laptop samsung on Windows 8.1, I was helped by the instruction from the video posted above. Thank you

Ahh, there's the manual.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 5, 2016 6:08 PM PST
No result
by h__kassimi / February 5, 2016 6:45 PM PST

i did it but still the same thing

Then it's broke or defective.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 5, 2016 6:48 PM PST
Remember I work as if the manuals don't lie and the settings are stock.

I found a solution for Samsung Phoenix BIOS.
by prof_jrocha / December 30, 2016 2:16 AM PST

It's based on the work from isosunrise:
http://forum.notebookreview.com/threads/samsung-laptops-roll-back-bios-updates.696197/

1. Download the last bios downloader/upgrater from Samsung Official Site (BIOSUpdate.exe).
2. With BIOSUpdate.exe, download the last official rom for your notebook. In my case, it's the ITEM_20130325_881_WIN_03RH.exe archive.
3. Execute the rom archive (i.e. ITEM_20130325_881_WIN_03RH.exe) but without clicking OK or Cancel, because you need the temp files.
4. Go to Temp (Users/*Name*/AppData/Local/Temp) folder and find the "__Samsung_Update" folder. Copy it in a safe place.
5. Open cmd prompt as admin and go to __Samsung_Update folder you copied.
6. Run, in cmd prompt, changing XXXX.rom to your rom found in the samsung update folder, the following command:

WinFlash.exe XXXX.rom /v /cs /sd /sv /svs /cvar /bbl

Explanation:
/v Verify each block after programming it.
/cs Verify the checksum of a .FFS file
/sd Skip BIOS date check.
/sv Skip BIOS version check
/svs Bypass the BIOS version check warning when flashing same version of BIOS.
/cvar Clear variables
/bbl Program the boot block

And now you can press F2 Again.

Can't access bios (every procedure not working)
by Aandradegarro / June 13, 2017 5:22 AM PDT

This works like a charm when you cant access the bios trough any method,thanks!!!

samsung np300e5e bios .bin file
by tech4uu / February 17, 2018 5:42 PM PST
Back to Laptops forum 12 total posts
