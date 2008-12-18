Cant Access Craigslist FULLY, only partially, why?

Can anyone help me with this problem. I have been able to go to Craigslist and browse it, post on it, answer posts left on it, no problems at all. Then one day, about 2 weeks ago, I tried to log into my account on Craigslist to post a 'for sale' ad, and it sent me to a 'problem' page. That says, 'there is a problem with the system right now, try again in 5 mins....' something like that. It also says error 404...if I go to their 'help desk'. I have emailed them 15 times, no reply, I have no idea if they have a number I can call or not. Does anyone have one? BUT anyway, I can still do everything on it, EXCEPT post any ads, in any forum. All I get is the message that there is a problem with the system, and to try again in 5 mins. It has been over 2 weeks!

I have a simple dial up connection with Earthlink, no firewalls, no 'fancy' internet programs, I am running Firefox as my browser. But it has worked fine for 2 years. This is the first issue I have ever had. So...does anyone have any idea what the heck is going on? I CAN post on Craigslist when i go to anyone elses computer. But if I try any of MY computers, I cant post. I can do everything except post on it. I am not banned, or in trouble...that I know of. Since I CAN post from other computers, I must not be banned. I enter my account on Craigslist to post an ad, and i have tried it without using my account as well,...and all i get is that message that 'there is a problem with Craigslist,come back in 5 mins'. Then if i go to their 'help desk',all i get is an error message that says '404'. There is no 'Help Desk'!! Can anyone help?