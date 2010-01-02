Cameras forum

General discussion

Canon SD940 or Canon SD1200? Which is better?

by akmontgomery / January 2, 2010 8:55 AM PST

I am looking for a new camera but am completely overwhelmed with all of the options! I am strictly and point and shoot photographer, no manual settings needed. I also won't be using the video features. I like the fact that the SD940 has a wider zoom, but I've read that the SD1200 has better printed pictures. Any help/advice would be great! Thanks!

8 total posts
Collapse -
Canon
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / January 3, 2010 12:05 AM PST

The SD940 has a wide angle lens which most people really don't need.
It also has 2 more megapixels (12) than the SD1200 (10).
Very few people have any need for 12 megapixels.

The SD1200 has a normal angle lens with a 3X zoom which will have the same zoom reach as the SD940.
It also has an optical viewfinder which is helpful when taking photos when bright sunlight causes glare on the LCD screen.

..

Collapse -
940 or 1200
by akmontgomery / January 3, 2010 2:05 AM PST
In reply to: Canon

Even though the 940 has a 5x zoom? Thanks for your help!

Collapse -
940 or 1200
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / January 3, 2010 2:55 AM PST
In reply to: 940 or 1200
http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/compare_post.asp?method=sidebyside&cameras=canon_sd940is%2Ccanon_sd1200is&show=all

The document I am looking at says the SD940 has 4X optical zoom.

The 940 focal lengths are 28-112mm (4X)
The 1200 focal lengths are 35-105mm (3X)
(you get the X factor by dividing the small number into the large number)

So the actual optical zoom reach is near equal (112 vs 105).

....

Something I overlooked - If HD video is of interest to you, only the SD940 can do HD video (the SD1200 can not).

..
.
Collapse -
A REPLY TO YOUR OUESTION
by COWBELL / January 10, 2010 2:31 AM PST

THE 1200 BY A TAD TAKES A BETTER PICTURE, THE 1200 SET AT 200iso AND THE 940 SET AT 100iso GETS YOU A VERY GOOD PICTURE. THE 940 IS NOT AS SHARP AT 200iso AS THE 1200 IS AT 200iso. BUT TO USE THE ISO YOU WANT YOU HAVE TO USE PROGRAM MODE... THE 940 IS A TAD THINER THAN THE 1200. IF LOOKS AND A BETTER ZOOM RANGE IS NOT IMPORTANT GO WITH THE SD 1200, THE LCD IS A TAD SMALLER BUT IS VERY VERY CLEAR AND SHARP ON THE 1200. I HOPE THIERS NOT TO MANY TADS HERE AND GOOD LUCK. (A NEW CAMERA JUST TAKES SOME TIME TO GET USED TO).

Collapse -
780?
by akmontgomery / January 10, 2010 5:19 AM PST

How do you feel the 780 factors in there? I was planning on the 1200, but I really don't like how it looks!! (lame I know)

Collapse -
Camera
by schoolyg / January 12, 2010 2:29 AM PST
In reply to: 780?

Which camera did you get? I am looking at the Canon SD 780 or SD 1200

Collapse -
1200, 780 or 940
by akmontgomery / January 12, 2010 6:12 AM PST
In reply to: Camera

I have not decided yet! I'm debating between the sd1200, sd780 and sd940. I think I've read every review of the three cameras ever written and still have not decided.

