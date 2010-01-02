Canon SD940 or Canon SD1200? Which is better?

The SD940 has a wide angle lens which most people really don't need.
It also has 2 more megapixels (12) than the SD1200 (10).
Very few people have any need for 12 megapixels.
The SD1200 has a normal angle lens with a 3X zoom which will have the same zoom reach as the SD940.
It also has an optical viewfinder which is helpful when taking photos when bright sunlight causes glare on the LCD screen.
I am looking for a new camera but am completely overwhelmed with all of the options! I am strictly and point and shoot photographer, no manual settings needed. I also won't be using the video features. I like the fact that the SD940 has a wider zoom, but I've read that the SD1200 has better printed pictures. Any help/advice would be great! Thanks!