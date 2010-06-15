Cameras forum

General discussion

Canon S90 or SD3500IS

by Dolanog / June 15, 2010 9:38 AM PDT

I am looking for a pocket camera to replace my Canon 780 and have noticed that the D90 has good reviews but have also noticed the SD 3500IS in some articles. The majority of my pictures will be of my children with many taken indoors at their different activities. The distance from the spectator area and the lighting is one of my main considerations. Any suggestions?

by snapshot2 Forum moderator / June 15, 2010 10:04 AM PDT
In reply to: Canon S90 or SD3500IS

The S90 has better than average performance in low light for a small camera.

And

The S90 has a flash range of 21 feet.
The SD3500IS has a flash range of 11 feet.

However

If you are interested in HD video,
The S90 does not have HD video and the SD3500IS does have HD video.
..

Canon S90 v SX210
by Dolanog / June 17, 2010 3:40 AM PDT
In reply to: Canon S90 or SD3500IS

I have now narrowed down to these cameras. Are these comparable or is the S90 more geared to an advanced amateur by comparison? I would like a good image but at the same time I need to be able to take indoor gymnastic/school pictures from the side in low light.I notice several reports re. the flash on the SX210 situated at an inconvenient place.

Low Light Sports Photography
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / June 17, 2010 6:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Canon S90 v SX210

That opens a can of worms.

Neither camera will do well for that job.

I am surprised that you are permitted to use flash for an indoor sport. But anyway, the flash on the SX210 will only illuminate 11 feet in front of the lens. If you use the flash, you are guaranteed a bad picture. If you shoot with the flash turned off, you will get a better picture, but not a good picture.

So far, there is no small camera that can perform well for indoor action shots.

Indoor sports
by hjfok / June 17, 2010 10:24 AM PDT
In reply to: Canon S90 v SX210

Please do not use flash for indoor sports, especially gymnastics that require a lot of concentration. The flashes do not work for indoor sports/actions at a distance, they only distract the athlete and can affect their performance. If they ban flash for professional and Olympic caliber athletes because it can distract them, then flash will affect less experienced athletes even more. None of the PS camera will be good for indoor sports but the S90 is better in low light than most other PS. Use a camcorder if your PS pictures turn out unsatisfactory.

S90
by Dolanog / June 17, 2010 10:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Indoor sports

Is the S90 more complicated to use - how does it compare with the SX210 or the new SD 4000IS?

