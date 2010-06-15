Canon S90 or SD3500IS

The S90 has better than average performance in low light for a small camera.
And
The S90 has a flash range of 21 feet.
The SD3500IS has a flash range of 11 feet.
However
If you are interested in HD video,
The S90 does not have HD video and the SD3500IS does have HD video.
..
I am looking for a pocket camera to replace my Canon 780 and have noticed that the D90 has good reviews but have also noticed the SD 3500IS in some articles. The majority of my pictures will be of my children with many taken indoors at their different activities. The distance from the spectator area and the lighting is one of my main considerations. Any suggestions?