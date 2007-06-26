Peripherals forum

Canon Multipass mp730 Great Colour Prints but NO Black Text

by Longblades / June 26, 2007 12:46 AM PDT

PROBLEM - Great colour prints but no black text.

TRIED - Cleaned printhead (and inside case, what a mess, lots of old black ink in there) with rubbing alcohol as per Canon support. Cleaned printhead as per internet with warm water under pressure. Replaced printhead (not as expensive as stores will try to tell you and got next day delivery)

RESULTS - Alignment check has NO A or F column and H column is vertical stripes in every box for first print. Vertical print on alignment check shows all boxes in L and M in heavy solid black. Nozzle check gives NO black grid, NO A or F, H is vertical stripes and L and M are heavy solid black. In other words, no change at all from old printhead to new.

Can print in colour but not black. On the alignment check above the column and row indicators of A to M do not print and neither do the
-5 to +7 setting choices, even when on the nozzle check where L and M are solid black.

Can work around with text documents by changing text from black to a dark colour but this option does not work when receiving faxes.

Using XP with SP2. Printer is wired to computer.

Any ideas of what is wrong and how to fix, anyone?

(NT) A Stumper, Huh? No Takers? Canon Has Not Replied Either.
by Longblades / July 4, 2007 12:02 AM PDT
Not so much a stumper but...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 4, 2007 3:23 AM PDT

These devices aren't made for repair anymore. If you can't clean it and new carts don't work and it costs more to let the maker fix it then you toss it and get a new one.

Welcome to now...

Bob

Hoping Against Hope
by Longblades / July 4, 2007 11:05 PM PDT

Thanks Bob. I guess I was just hoping against hope.

I feel your pain
by Larry_in_PHoenix / October 2, 2007 10:55 PM PDT

I am having the same problem. It is a real pain. No solutions? Darn, I am tired of changing everything to Navy. I hope someone smarter than me can come up with a solution!!!

With Canon printers ...
by Kees Bakker / October 5, 2007 5:36 AM PDT
You've has success...
by Larry_in_PHoenix / October 5, 2007 6:19 AM PDT

Tell us more. Did you have the same problem we are having or was a different problem?

Clogged printhead.
by Kees Bakker / October 6, 2007 12:32 AM PDT
In reply to: You've has success...

If that's the cause (and most often it is), this might help. No guarantee, of course.

Kees

Canon Multipass mp730 Great Colour Prints but No Black Text
by purefairydust / March 14, 2008 5:59 AM PDT

Don't have that type of printer but have had similar problem. I had to remove the program and then reinstall the program to get the drivers working again. I don't know if you have tried this also, but I hope this helps you.

If this doesn't help think of keeping the printer just for your photos instead of throwing out.

