Canon Multipass mp730 Great Colour Prints but No Black Text

PROBLEM - Great colour prints but no black text.



TRIED - Cleaned printhead (and inside case, what a mess, lots of old black ink in there) with rubbing alcohol as per Canon support. Cleaned printhead as per internet with warm water under pressure. Replaced printhead (not as expensive as stores will try to tell you and got next day delivery)



RESULTS - Alignment check has NO A or F column and H column is vertical stripes in every box for first print. Vertical print on alignment check shows all boxes in L and M in heavy solid black. Nozzle check gives NO black grid, NO A or F, H is vertical stripes and L and M are heavy solid black. In other words, no change at all from old printhead to new.



Can print in colour but not black. On the alignment check above the column and row indicators of A to M do not print and neither do the

-5 to +7 setting choices, even when on the nozzle check where L and M are solid black.



Can work around with text documents by changing text from black to a dark colour but this option does not work when receiving faxes.



Using XP with SP2. Printer is wired to computer.



Any ideas of what is wrong and how to fix, anyone?