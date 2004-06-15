Canon MultiPass 730 successor

Hey, I've been waiting months now for the replacment to the current Canon MultiPass 730. I noticed they dropped the price on the current one by $100 a few months ago, and yet I cannot find any details about the one to replace it. I'm guessing it's going to be based on the Canon i860 printer.
So I'm wondering, does anyone have any details on when this thing is going to become available? I got $400+ just sitting in the bank ready to buy.
