Most products are produced in a mass production run to reduce costs. There are usually no continuous production runs such as you see in automobiles.
So the run is made and then as that inventory is sold off a new spiffy model is in the design loop. The new design's goals may be lower production costs, new features to meet competitor's achievements and so on.
Hope this helps you understand why things stop becoming available.
Bob
I'd really like to get this printer, but it seems that Canon has discontinued the model. Any ideas why? Seems like a perfect photo printer for someone interested in highest level of quality but not interested in larger format prints.