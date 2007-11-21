Canon HG10 and 24p

If you are expecting to capture video footage that looks good upon playback, whatever you shoot (presuming lighting and other settings are appropriate), will provide you with "good enough" video.
If you are expecting to pull stills and want crisp photos as a result of freezing a video frame, there is no consumer camcorder that will provide a non-blurry shot - unless you can take a still while the video is rolling. Even then, a good still camera is a much better idea for capturing stills.
In either case, if the goal is "best quality" then the recommendation is to stay away from AVCHD as it is not ready for prime time.
Hi. I am considering purchasing the Canon HG10 camcorder and have concerns about image blur at 24p. I am wondering if I want to shoot the high action shots (sports for example), can I just notch down the quality and get good action video?