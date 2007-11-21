Canon HG10 and 24p

Camcorders forum

by pellouch / November 21, 2007 1:29 AM PST

Hi. I am considering purchasing the Canon HG10 camcorder and have concerns about image blur at 24p. I am wondering if I want to shoot the high action shots (sports for example), can I just notch down the quality and get good action video?

It depends... Don't you hate that?
by boya84 / November 21, 2007 1:42 AM PST
If you are expecting to capture video footage that looks good upon playback, whatever you shoot (presuming lighting and other settings are appropriate), will provide you with "good enough" video.

If you are expecting to pull stills and want crisp photos as a result of freezing a video frame, there is no consumer camcorder that will provide a non-blurry shot - unless you can take a still while the video is rolling. Even then, a good still camera is a much better idea for capturing stills.

In either case, if the goal is "best quality" then the recommendation is to stay away from AVCHD as it is not ready for prime time.

Having a HDD based camcorder seems like a must to me...
by pellouch / November 21, 2007 1:51 AM PST

Having to connect and run the tape to get the video off is just too painful to me (especially since it has to be over firewire). The convenience of having the video on a hard drive is a big deal to me -- are there any hard drive based video cameras that do HVD?

That being said - the only tangible knocks on AVCHD i've heard for my situation is that high quality, high action video is "totally unusable." And so that's my question - under these circumstances, can I use maximum quality for everything else, and then when i get to high action video, just notch down the quality?

well... the other thing - presuming you want to afford it...
by boya84 / November 21, 2007 2:24 AM PST

is to use an external drive - which would provide you HDV direct to hard drive. You still need a compatible camcorder with a FireWire connection...

The FS-4 family... http://firestore.com/solutions/video_production.asp

I've shot some sports (college football on the field; Dog agility events among others) using HDV (miniDV tape; 1080i). The video is good, the stills leave a lot to be desired (even after de-interlacing).

If what you want is video image quality like what you see on television... well - there is a reason the cameras they use are $40,000+ shoulder mounts or weigh 150+ pounds mounted to big bases or dolly-rigs... and you don't see them using consumer-grade camcorders. I am pretty confident that if the consumer-grade camcorders provided high-quality, the pros would be using them, too.

http://bssc.sel.sony.com/BroadcastandBusiness/markets/10014/market_10014.shtml
http://www.usa.canon.com/consumer/controller?act=ProductCatIndexAct&fcategoryid=172
http://www.usa.canon.com/opd/view/QPFSearch.jsp
http://www.panasonic.com/business/provideo/cat_camcorders.asp

okay, so back to my original question... :-)
by pellouch / November 21, 2007 2:31 AM PST

can I notch down the video quality for high motion video and use high quality video for normal everyday use?

my goal is to get the best quality video that I can afford at this time for archival/play purposes. I'm not going to be making any movies, or video-taping sports events for pay.

I would be willing to sacrifice video quality in high motion recording for convenience of hard drive / random access to video.

If AVCHD has quality holes in regular shooting (i.e. not high motion video), then that's obviously a huge problem. I haven't read that yet though...

Here is a tidbit
by boya84 / November 21, 2007 11:51 PM PST
http://crave.cnet.com/8301-1_105-9746777-1.html?tag=blog.5
Specifically, the talkback messages at the bottom of the page.

I think AVCHD is useful in a specific place - that is storing final, edited video. Capturing that video in your camcorder is not final, edited video. The reason AVCHD was developed was to hold feature-length movies and all the other extras on a DVD - Sony has a vested interest because of the Sony Studios tie-up. They developed it with Matsushita (which owns Panasonic) to support their ecosystem of plasma and LCD TVs and DVD players and all the other media stuff they do (same with Sony)... Studios use film to capture, convert that to digital, edit, and compress the final version - using AVCHD - and burn the discs.

AVCHD is NOT useful in the capture process - when this compression (and in AVCHD's case it is a LOT) happens up front and the video is not so good at the start, anything downstream in the process will be - at best - the same... but most typically, worse.

The process flow that makes sense to me is capture using HDV, edit then output and apply compression (perhaps AVCHD) and burn the disc.

If you truly want "the best quality video that I can afford at this time for archival/play purposes", available today, that is HDV and miniDV tape.

Since you are {i]"willing to sacrifice video quality in high motion recording for convenience of hard drive / random access to video" then you are not really wanting the "the best quality video that I can afford at this time for archival/play purposes" and you seem to have already convinced yourself that video is not about video but about ease of use and convenience - I always thought video was about video (and audio).

So... my recommendation: get the camcorder - I have every confidence the perceived ease of use and convenience will meet your requirements.
Whichever one you get...
by whizkid454 / November 22, 2007 1:29 AM PST

Let us know how the video looks and whether you like it. It's better to get some real world feedback than just plain online reviews. Thanks.

24p for action shots?
by whizkid454 / November 21, 2007 3:01 AM PST
No one should use the 24p mode for action shooting. 24p is what the pros use to create film-like shots. In order to decrease blur, you should increase the frame rate, which is why there is a 60i mode.

Notching down the video quality won't help blur, but changing it to 60i would help.

You do realize that 60i is really 30 frames per second don't
by Kiddpeat / November 21, 2007 9:18 AM PST
you? Six frames per second will not have much effect on blur although it is correct that 24p is intended to simulate film.

Shutter speed determines how much blur there is an image. Shutter speed is totally separate from frames per second.

Yes I do.
by whizkid454 / November 21, 2007 10:54 AM PST

However, 6 frames per second can make a difference, depending, yes, on the shutter speed. It all depends on camcorder defaults or, if they can be changed, how the user sets them.

24p may induce a sense of flickering as with a movie
by Kiddpeat / November 21, 2007 9:06 PM PST
projector. It will not blur the image. If it did, all of the film based movies that we watch would seem blurred especially in action sequences. They do not have this quality.

Image blurring is caused by the shutter remaining open long enough to capture a partial image of something which is moving. If the shutter is closing fast enough, you will not see this blurring effect no matter how slow the frame rate is. You may see stuttering with a slow frame rate, but you will not see blurring. In the extreme, you can have, in effect, one frame per second with no blur. That is what you get when a still photo is in the video stream as long as the still photo was shot with a fast shutter speed.

Video cameras are cameras. They will only capture blur when the shutter speed is slow enough to 'see' this effect. The ability to adjust the camera's shutter speed does not change the optics. It simply grants or denies the ability to influence or control what the camera will see.

