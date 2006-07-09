canon A520 screen not working

Cameras forum

by aeroguytoo / July 9, 2006 12:48 PM PDT

anyone know if this is just another canon defect: when in camera mode, the lcd screen is black. the display button (turns screen on/off) does nothing. the info stuff shows up, but it's almost like the lens can't "see". if you want to play the photos on the memory card, the lcd screen shows them just fine. also, if you take a photo using the viewfinder, that photo will show up black in play mode. the shutter opens and closes like it should. any help would be appreciated!

CCD sensor
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / July 9, 2006 11:31 PM PDT

It sounds as if the CCD sensor has died.

The CCD sensor is the device that captures a new image.

The LCD is working OK.

There is nothing you can do to fix the problem.
Get you papers out and see if the camera is still under warranty.

Call Canon for repairs.

hmm...
by aeroguytoo / July 10, 2006 5:56 PM PDT
In reply to: CCD sensor

thanks for shedding some light on this. it's too bad, the camera lasted only about a year... won't be buying another canon!

