canon A520 screen not working

It sounds as if the CCD sensor has died.
The CCD sensor is the device that captures a new image.
The LCD is working OK.
There is nothing you can do to fix the problem.
Get you papers out and see if the camera is still under warranty.
Call Canon for repairs.
...
..
.
anyone know if this is just another canon defect: when in camera mode, the lcd screen is black. the display button (turns screen on/off) does nothing. the info stuff shows up, but it's almost like the lens can't "see". if you want to play the photos on the memory card, the lcd screen shows them just fine. also, if you take a photo using the viewfinder, that photo will show up black in play mode. the shutter opens and closes like it should. any help would be appreciated!