Cannot search due to AVG - please help

Hello FairyArtist,
Please reset keyword.URL as described in this Mozilla KB.
Also make sure that AVG search engine is no longer present in search bar.
Thank you
When I do an internet search, I get the following message:
"The connection has timed out.
The server at search.avg.com is taking too long to respond.
The site could be temporarily unavailable or too busy. Try again in a few moments.
If you are unable to load any pages, check your computer's network connection.
If your computer or network is protected by a firewall or proxy, make sure that Firefox is permitted to access the Web"
(my settings are fine)
Also, when it does manage a search, the display is all changed by AVG - i.e., not the Google display, but 'AVG search' formatted, including an 'AVG Search' box.
Because of all this, I completely removed AVG using the official remover tool. Still, I receive this message (above).
Can anyone please help?
I have since installed Norton. AVG is completely removed.
When I rang the freefone helpline, they said I had to pay to find out how to remove it.
Many thanks.