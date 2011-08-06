Avast & AVG forum

Cannot search due to AVG - please help

by FairyArtist / August 6, 2011 10:12 PM PDT

When I do an internet search, I get the following message:

"The connection has timed out.
The server at search.avg.com is taking too long to respond.
The site could be temporarily unavailable or too busy. Try again in a few moments.
If you are unable to load any pages, check your computer's network connection.
If your computer or network is protected by a firewall or proxy, make sure that Firefox is permitted to access the Web"

(my settings are fine)

Also, when it does manage a search, the display is all changed by AVG - i.e., not the Google display, but 'AVG search' formatted, including an 'AVG Search' box.

Because of all this, I completely removed AVG using the official remover tool. Still, I receive this message (above).

Can anyone please help?
I have since installed Norton. AVG is completely removed.
When I rang the freefone helpline, they said I had to pay to find out how to remove it.

Many thanks.

Disable AVG search
by Dusan_AVG / August 6, 2011 10:33 PM PDT

Hello FairyArtist,

Please reset keyword.URL as described in this Mozilla KB.

Also make sure that AVG search engine is no longer present in search bar.

Thank you

THANKYOU, AVG
by FairyArtist / August 7, 2011 1:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Disable AVG search

OK, so (for others) just the second part put me right (i.e., 'make sure that AVG search engine is no longer present in search bar').
But I bookmarked the other page for reference, just in case.
This reply took 21 minutes - THANKYOU, AVG!

I have to say, I could re-use AVG Anti-Virus now, but without using your search engine, since from where I am, it appeared to be overloaded (or something) for days.

However, AVG Anti-Virus requires me to check every day that viruses, etc, found on it are deleted. I'm not familiar with Norton, but I don't think it requires this. Although, to be fair, I don't think they have a free version, after 30 days. So, we'll see. Just to put the record straight, no problems with AVG! Thankyou for your free version - I've a feeling I'll revert to it!! Happy

Thanks a lot, everyone! xoxoxox

RE: THANKYOU, AVG
by Dusan_AVG / August 7, 2011 2:05 AM PDT
In reply to: THANKYOU, AVG

Hello FairyArtist,

Scheduled scan is disabled by default and any other scheduled actions can be set up differently.
AVG does not require or force any file deletion, all warnings/prompts can be cancelled and files that you deem safe can be added to Resident Shield / Identity Protection excludes.

Should you revert to AVG we are ready to help you.

Thank you

Thankyou for the reply, but...
by FairyArtist / August 7, 2011 2:55 AM PDT
In reply to: RE: THANKYOU, AVG

...under 'History', I think it was. You had to check whatever 'UNsafes' were found, and delete them manually, if necessary.

Can this specifically be turned off? Only it came set up like that, and I don't have time to read a million instructions on these things (honestly).

It seems (from your reply) that the problem may be the risk of deleting too much if you turn off this function?

Many thanks.

RE:
by Dusan_AVG / August 9, 2011 4:17 AM PDT

Hello FairyArtist,

By default, scheduled scan automatically removes detected threats and no action from user is required.
Even if AVG did not remove the detected threats it is matter of few clicks:
History - Scan results - Scan - Remove all unhealed

Removing detected files from history is not required and you should not receive any prompts for it.
It is possible that settings were changed in your AVG.

Thank you

