cannot register anything in smart hub.

slreno -
I'm sorry to hear that you're having trouble. I haven't heard of people having trouble with logging in, but I'll definitely keep a watch in the forum for these sorts of issues.
In the meantime, the best I can offer is to get live help, since trying to troubleshoot steps on a forum would be sort of lengthy, considering response times.
Try reaching out to an Apps specialist by Live Chat or with the phone number on this page:
http://www.samsung.com/us/appstore/support.do
Please keep me posted, and let me know if this helps.
--HDTech
i have the brand new un55es7500 and after i am logged into smart hub with my samsung account and i go to account management and link to other accounts and try to register twitter or facebook i get error that there is no such account info.. been at this for hours and have double and triple checked that i am using the correct log in and password. i have even went as far as creatign a new twitter account but still a no go!! any help wopuld be appreciated here.
thanks