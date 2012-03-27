Samsung forum

cannot register anything in smart hub.

by slreno / March 27, 2012 10:54 AM PDT

i have the brand new un55es7500 and after i am logged into smart hub with my samsung account and i go to account management and link to other accounts and try to register twitter or facebook i get error that there is no such account info.. been at this for hours and have double and triple checked that i am using the correct log in and password. i have even went as far as creatign a new twitter account but still a no go!! any help wopuld be appreciated here.
thanks

8 total posts

by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 28, 2012 2:02 AM PDT

slreno -

I'm sorry to hear that you're having trouble. I haven't heard of people having trouble with logging in, but I'll definitely keep a watch in the forum for these sorts of issues.

In the meantime, the best I can offer is to get live help, since trying to troubleshoot steps on a forum would be sort of lengthy, considering response times.

Try reaching out to an Apps specialist by Live Chat or with the phone number on this page:

http://www.samsung.com/us/appstore/support.do

Please keep me posted, and let me know if this helps.

--HDTech

Collapse -
update ... whos at fault??????
by slreno / March 28, 2012 5:08 AM PDT

update..
i can log into everything but twitter.. it is all working now..
twitter is blaming samung and samsung is blaming twitter.. they are saying samsung makes app and samsung is saying twitter makes app..
twitter support is saying sounds like a authentication issue since they have upgraded to a new authentication system (0auth) is what he said? he said the app i am trying to use is probably trying under the old auth settup. but who do i let this info out to because they are blaming each other... who knows!

Collapse -
update ... whos at fault??????
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 28, 2012 5:22 AM PDT

slreno -

I'm glad you've made some progress. Happy

We can't write Twitter's App.

The App, and the TV is still new. If you can give me any more information on how far you get, and what you try, I can escalate this with our Apps department to see if we can get this working, or if the issue is the App or something else.

Both sides' customer service would likely blame the other, but the reality is that Twitter owns - and must write the code for - the App. While we host it, the responsibility of server access, interface, GUI, and all that is truly up to them. However, we are partners and shouldn't be finger pointing - that's the wrong way for sure! Let's do this the right way.

I'd like to address this from the Apps development side, if you would like to post how far you get, and what you do.

--HDTech

Collapse -
how far i get
by slreno / March 28, 2012 8:09 AM PDT

i go to, smart hub, then account management, then link to other accounts, then register and the login info and password come up for twitter.. thats where i put in the CORRECT login id and CORRECT password. then i select the ok button... then i get a error screen that says "no account info" i have double and triple checked the id and password and it is correct. i have even went as far as creating a new account and using my daughters account but still no go! i got a reply from twitter support and they say that maybe the thrid party app? is not using there new "0auth" system? that is as far as i get..
why would twitter consider this a third party app?

Collapse -
here is the exact email from twitter support
by slreno / March 28, 2012 8:11 AM PDT
In reply to: how far i get

this is the exact cut from email from twitter
"If this doesn't help, it sounds like the 3rd party app in question may not have been updated to use our new authentication mechanism, OAuth. Unfortunately there is nothing more I can do to assist you with this issue. I suggest you contact the developer of the application regarding this issue."

Collapse -
got it working
by slreno / March 28, 2012 11:12 AM PDT

have no idea what happened but it started working..
i was showing wife how the social app for samsung smart hub worked by logging her into face book and i though what the hell i'll try to log in to twitter from there and i'll be damned! it registered succesfully ... no idea what was done because i didnt do anything, it just worked..
thanks

Collapse -
got it working
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 29, 2012 8:58 AM PDT
In reply to: got it working

slreno,

It was likely a temporary outage.

I'm glad to hear you got it working.

--HDTech

