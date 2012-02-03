Cannot read files from Nero ISO image

from this ISO file?
Also, tell us more about the situation.
1] You copied XP onto a CD as an ISO
2] Your hard drive which had XP installed then died.
3] What OS are you using now and how did you install that?
4] What error messages when ISOBuster attempts to read the CD?
5] Just to be sure, you mean ISOBuster and not ISOBluster?
Mark
I have Windows XP 3 on my generic desk top. Trying to burn files onto CD in Nero Express 6 I ended up making an ISO image file and then my hard drive died. I purchased IsoBluster (as well as a new hard drive) to retrieve vital files but cannot find a program to read the files, although I can read the file names in Notepad. Nero does not recognize the files either. I thought IsoBluster would provide the medium. I have consulted the "Help" that came with the software to no avail. I'd greatly appreciate advice on this.