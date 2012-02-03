Cannot read files from Nero ISO image

you created the ISO file and if you tell us the name of the file including the file extension following the dot at the end of the filename it might give us an idea of the contents of the file. I am starting to think that you might mean that you used NERO Backup which is a component of the Nero essentials or Nero Express and if this is what you meat, then it is not actually and ISO image although it might be an image of the drive (depending on the options you chose) and ISOBuster won't be seeing the files. You have to use the same Nero program to recover the files that you used to create the image. See if this link turns on any little lightbulbs - http://www.nero.com/enu/nero11-how-to-back-up-and-restore.html



If it does you now know what you must do but if not read on ...



If, when you open the iso image in IsoBuster, you do not see an icon in the left window labeled CD and if you expand it you should see Session 1 (and possibly other sessions) then the tracks and under the tracks there should be a red and a blue icon with the red having the letters ISO on it and the blue having chevrons on it >>> (the red contents are the same as the blue but the file and folder names are truncated to 8.3 format while the blue has long file names). Under the red and the blue you should see folders and if you click on one you should see its contents in the right hand window.



If you are not seeing those things then either it is not really and ISO file or it is corrupt. Describe what YOU SEE in ISOBuster.