Cannot read files from Nero ISO image

by averageuser53 / February 3, 2012 5:42 PM PST

I have Windows XP 3 on my generic desk top. Trying to burn files onto CD in Nero Express 6 I ended up making an ISO image file and then my hard drive died. I purchased IsoBluster (as well as a new hard drive) to retrieve vital files but cannot find a program to read the files, although I can read the file names in Notepad. Nero does not recognize the files either. I thought IsoBluster would provide the medium. I have consulted the "Help" that came with the software to no avail. I'd greatly appreciate advice on this.

Clarification Request
What are you trying to retrieve
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / February 3, 2012 7:12 PM PST

from this ISO file?

Also, tell us more about the situation.

1] You copied XP onto a CD as an ISO

2] Your hard drive which had XP installed then died.

3] What OS are you using now and how did you install that?

4] What error messages when ISOBuster attempts to read the CD?

5] Just to be sure, you mean ISOBuster and not ISOBluster?

Mark

(NT) Clarification
by averageuser53 / February 4, 2012 3:39 PM PST
Clarification
by averageuser53 / February 4, 2012 4:15 PM PST

No, I burnt a data folder and sub-folders created in Microsoft Word 2003 onto a
CD in ISO file format (that is what it said). I copied the file image onto the
desktop and when I clicked on it I could see the files in the folders. Then my
HDD died and I had to install a fresh copy of Windows XP3 on a new HDD. This
time, when I clicked on the icon for the image, nothing showed: it said simply,
"0 bytes." So, I purchased ISOBuster (Thank you) to try and retrieve files. But
retrieved file cannot be read in Nero. It says "unexpected file format." Thank
you.

P/S. Sorry, was trying to fix another problem: "error on page."
Think I fixed it.

Re: clarification
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 4, 2012 6:52 PM PST
In reply to: Clarification

Well, you can make a 'data CD' with Nero, that's sure. But from then on, it becomes a mystery.

- Nero deletes the image it makes as a temporary file when the burning is complete to not use unnecessary disk space, so it's unclear how you could copy it to your desktop

- Windows XP can't look inside iso-files (even Windows 7 can't, it will only be built into Windows 8). To look into an iso-file you need an application program. For example, with me Tugzip (a free zip-program) can do it, and I use a program called Virtual Clone Drive to mount an iso as a drive. Which program did your old computer use to look into iso-files?

- You installed a new hard drive and installed Windows on it, because the old one died. So it took the contents of your desktop with it. Where does that icon come from on your new desktop? And where would that 600 MB disk image come from that it points to?

- The thing on your desktop you click on either is a shortcut (then it points to file) or a file itself. So please tell the name, the size and the creation and the modification date of that file as you see it in My Computer or Windows Explorer.

And, finally, if you burned those Word files to CD, they should be on the CD. That's the essence of a 'data CD'. So why not copy them from the CD to your new hard disk?

Kees

Clarification Request
You need to tell us HOW ...
by Edward ODaniel / February 4, 2012 12:36 PM PST

you created the ISO file and if you tell us the name of the file including the file extension following the dot at the end of the filename it might give us an idea of the contents of the file. I am starting to think that you might mean that you used NERO Backup which is a component of the Nero essentials or Nero Express and if this is what you meat, then it is not actually and ISO image although it might be an image of the drive (depending on the options you chose) and ISOBuster won't be seeing the files. You have to use the same Nero program to recover the files that you used to create the image. See if this link turns on any little lightbulbs - http://www.nero.com/enu/nero11-how-to-back-up-and-restore.html

If it does you now know what you must do but if not read on ...

If, when you open the iso image in IsoBuster, you do not see an icon in the left window labeled CD and if you expand it you should see Session 1 (and possibly other sessions) then the tracks and under the tracks there should be a red and a blue icon with the red having the letters ISO on it and the blue having chevrons on it >>> (the red contents are the same as the blue but the file and folder names are truncated to 8.3 format while the blue has long file names). Under the red and the blue you should see folders and if you click on one you should see its contents in the right hand window.

If you are not seeing those things then either it is not really and ISO file or it is corrupt. Describe what YOU SEE in ISOBuster.

Clarification
by averageuser53 / February 4, 2012 5:03 PM PST

Well, you may be right about the file being something else or corrupt, because what I see is a yellow icon that says "UDF Lost and Found" and a blue one that says "Files Found via their signature." On the right I see "Recovered File 1.nri."

Thank you.

Answer
Not clear.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 3, 2012 11:26 PM PST

I read something quite different in your post then what Mark reads.

1. You tried to burn files with Nero.
2. You made an ISO-image [but you don't tell how]
3. Your hard drive died.

And now you can't read the contents of that ISO-file from that dead hard drive, neither with Notepad, nor with ISO-buster, nor with Nero. That's understandable if it's dead. Moreover, Notepad and Nero aren't really programs to read cd-images.

Kees

