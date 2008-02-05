Cannot open Desktop Folder in Icon and List mode

I am having a bazaar problem with my Mac. When I open my ?Desktop folder? in column mode, everything is fine. However, if I try to open the Desktop Folder in Icon or List mode, the folder flashes on screen and then disappears. The problem seems to have come out of nowhere. Anyone have an idea what is going on here? (I am running 10.4.10 on a Mac book pro with an Intel Core duo.)
Thanks
