cannot figure out what kind of connection this cable is

Two things you can try:
1. Ask the seller or read the manual. If there's no manual and no documentation and no recovery disk or Windows disk at all, it's debatable if you should buy it.
2. Make a picture with your digital camera, transfer it to some picture site and post a link here.
Kees
i want to buy this computer but it has a card in it that has 34 pins three rows of ten tightly together, then 4 in a square with a horizontal line between the top and bottom 2. It looks like a svga cable but has 2 extra pins on each tightly packed rows