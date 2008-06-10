Computer Help forum

General discussion

cannot figure out what kind of connection this cable is

by mainstang / June 10, 2008 2:16 PM PDT

i want to buy this computer but it has a card in it that has 34 pins three rows of ten tightly together, then 4 in a square with a horizontal line between the top and bottom 2. It looks like a svga cable but has 2 extra pins on each tightly packed rows

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: cannot figure out what kind of connection this cable is
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: cannot figure out what kind of connection this cable is
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Re: connection
by Kees Bakker / June 10, 2008 5:04 PM PDT

Two things you can try:
1. Ask the seller or read the manual. If there's no manual and no documentation and no recovery disk or Windows disk at all, it's debatable if you should buy it.
2. Make a picture with your digital camera, transfer it to some picture site and post a link here.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Cable ID'd. . .
by Coryphaeus / June 10, 2008 9:10 PM PDT

It's a DVI port for digital video output.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
We can only quess
by Willy / June 10, 2008 9:55 PM PDT

You didn't mention real details of at least "what computer" you're describing. As Kees mentioned a picture on some photo website offers a clue to us to physically see the mystery item, otherwise its just guesses.

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.