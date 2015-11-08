Computer Help forum

Question

Cannot download software on hp pavillion

by 1redstone / November 8, 2015 6:26 PM PST

thats basically it, need to take steps thru internet options or safe mode

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Cannot download software on hp pavillion
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Cannot download software on hp pavillion
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
10 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Well, that's true.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 8, 2015 6:30 PM PST

To download software on all hp pavillions I had to get Linux, WIndows or another OS up and running. You may want to write in more detail what happened to this HP.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
back to you
by 1redstone / November 8, 2015 6:34 PM PST
In reply to: Well, that's true.

bought used hp not much money to go online huhh but i have never downloaded any software as yet

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Now I have "used hp" and no money.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 8, 2015 6:41 PM PST
In reply to: back to you

Maybe it's some Limited User account you are in. That stops downloading.

Can you share a little about the OS this HP runs, and if you are conversant with Windows accounts?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
still hear
by 1redstone / November 8, 2015 6:56 PM PST

haveing a little trouble but im with windows not apple etc. and should probably just phone although some things i added may still relieve the mess

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
OK, in Windows
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 8, 2015 6:57 PM PST
In reply to: still hear

Create a new Admin capable account and log into that. A limited account is... limited.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
where on browser
by 1redstone / November 8, 2015 7:00 PM PST
In reply to: OK, in Windows

is that with file command edit ?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No browser would allow you to create
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 8, 2015 8:54 PM PST
In reply to: where on browser

A new Windows account. Since I can't find which Window this unknown HP is, I must share generic answers that apply to Window NT to Windows 10.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Bring up a browser & go to where you want to download from.
by wpgwpg / November 8, 2015 6:30 PM PST

Then click DOWNLOAD. That's all there is to it.
`
Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Re: download software
by Kees_B Forum moderator / November 9, 2015 12:13 AM PST

Can you download for example a pdf-file or a picture? Then most likely you can download anything, installing software. But maybe you can't install it. That's something totally different.
So please tell more about what you do and what happens.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 10 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.