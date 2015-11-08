Cannot download software on hp pavillion

To download software on all hp pavillions I had to get Linux, WIndows or another OS up and running. You may want to write in more detail what happened to this HP.
thats basically it, need to take steps thru internet options or safe mode
thats basically it, need to take steps thru internet options or safe mode
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.