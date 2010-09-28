cannot download flip4mac on my macbook 10.6.4 (snow leopard)

If you did not use the below link, try it and see what happens
http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/en/details.aspx?FamilyId=915D874D-D747-4180-A400-5F06B1B5E559&displaylang=en
Let us know how you get on
P
i have attempted to download flip4mac 2x .....it begins but doesn't get very far no matter how long I let it run in the download window. It just remains stuck. Please someone tell me what the problem is. I need it to view wmv files. My macbook is one week old, so far I have only downloaded printer software and Skype both of which went fine. thanks!