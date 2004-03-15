Cannot connect to home network

See if you have the ICF (Internet Connection Firewall) turned on in XP, which could prevent you from seeing networked computers. To do this: Go to the network settings via the control panel. Find your network connection there (if you see a little lock on it, you probably have the ICF on). Right click the connection and go to properties. Once there, go to the advanced tab where you should see a setting for the Internet Connection Firewall. If the box is checked, uncheck it and turn it off. It may ask you to restart, and if not, I'd restart anyway since it always makes me feel better to do so. Once you have rebooted, check your LAN to see if you can view the computers on your workgroup/home network.



If that doesn't work, try running the home networking wizard in the network connections, making sure to choose your particular home network setup. When you do so, make sure again that the ICF is not on when you try to connect to other computers on your LAN.