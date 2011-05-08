Please provide what windows version and is this OEM or retail type. Further, what the PC system is? Do you have access to yet another CD drive?
I have an older home built PC. Bios is from 2003. AMD7v 1400 MHz processor. Original problem was that Win 32 System file was missing. Could not access repair from windows cd by using f8. Exchanged CD-Rom...no change. Exchanged Harddrive. PC attempted to load windows from CD-Rom. It would get to license page and not allow me to accept. I would try, but PC would sit inop, no ability to scroll/page up or down, etc. Rebooted. Now PC will not boot past Bios. Says it cannot locate boot file from CD-Rom, says IDE-o is OK, but will not progress. Tried clearing Bios. No change. I am a decent troubleshooter. Cannot get to pre-windows DOS. Nothing I try seems to work. Could motherboard be bad?