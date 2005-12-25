PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Cannot boot from my DVD Writer on sock939 MoBo !!!

by erajsri / December 25, 2005 2:27 AM PST

Help me I'm desparately in need of help here,

I have received a bootable copy of Windows 64 on a DVD. Im so eager to try it out, but the prob is I cant get it to boot in my system.

No this is not a problem with the DVD , cos I tried it in the morning and it worked then ! ( meaning it booted into the Windows setup 'bluescreen' ). Since I dint have time then I thought I'd install it later. But in the eve when i popped the DVD into the Asus DVD Writer it didnt boot at all. My system is like ignoring the drive completely at startup and going into the Hard drive for booting. I tried with the Windows XP bootable CD that I used to setup XP on this machine and nor does it boot with that CD now. But previosuly it was working fine.

Im sure this is some settings gone off in da BIOS, so could someone help me in giving the correct settings. No matter how much I change the boot priority ( from Hard drive to CDROM in the first boot device ) it doesnt work. I tried resetting the BIOS nor did it work then. I disabled RAID and that wudnt help either.

The biggest mystery is that altho the drive is ignored at startup it is detected in Windows and Im able to run the DVD ( altho Im unable to setup Windows 64 within Windows , cos Windows XP is a 32 bit environment )

My MoBo and config are :
Gigabyte GA-k8nf-9 motherboard,
AMD Athlon64 3000+ ( 1.8 GHz clock ),
ASUS 16X DVD Writer,
1 Hitachi 160 GB SATA drive
1 Maxtor 120 GB ATA Diamond Plus drive

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Cannot boot from my DVD Writer on sock939 MoBo !!!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Cannot boot from my DVD Writer on sock939 MoBo !!!
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
My old 16X dvd drive did that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 25, 2005 2:59 AM PST

It appears to be one of those things that fail with age. Did you check to see if ASUS has a firmware update for that drive?

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I've done everything possible to solve this mystery
by erajsri / December 25, 2005 11:41 AM PST

Yea I have done a firmware update and NO this aint an old drive. It's jus 1 month old and was included with the first AMD system I built.

But the mystery is the 2 IDE drives dont get detecetd at all when POSTing ( meaning they dont appear on the screen with their names ) but at times they DO !

When I first built my system and wanted to install Windows, I think I had truble here too and I cant remember what I did to get it work.

And yesterday when i wanted to give a try with the BIOS again I started the PC and then it showed the 2 IDE drives at POSTing and when I went into the BIOS the 2 IDE drives were there with thier names under "Standard CMOS Settings" but when I restatrted the PC ( without saving chnages to BIOS and exitting ) then it did not show the names of the 2 drives at POST !

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Try CLEAR CMOS . . .
by VAPCMD / December 25, 2005 1:36 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Other ideas.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 25, 2005 9:12 PM PST

1. Swap the drive out. You may have found a dud.

2. Latest machine BIOS.

3. Don't skimp on the machines PSU. Try monster size.

4. Swap with master/slave positions.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Try This
by LimitlessVelocity / December 26, 2005 9:32 PM PST
In reply to: Other ideas.

Change the 1st boot device to DVD-RW (or whatever you have on there) disconnect the 2 hard drives, change the jumper to master on the DVD Drive and after putting the DVD in boot the system. If it picks up then you rule out the drive or DVD being a problem. If it doesnt work try to flash your BIOS to a newer version. Long procedure but the process of elimination is a no fail. Good Luck...

-Ciao

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.