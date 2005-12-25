Cannot boot from my DVD Writer on sock939 MoBo !!!

Help me I'm desparately in need of help here,



I have received a bootable copy of Windows 64 on a DVD. Im so eager to try it out, but the prob is I cant get it to boot in my system.



No this is not a problem with the DVD , cos I tried it in the morning and it worked then ! ( meaning it booted into the Windows setup 'bluescreen' ). Since I dint have time then I thought I'd install it later. But in the eve when i popped the DVD into the Asus DVD Writer it didnt boot at all. My system is like ignoring the drive completely at startup and going into the Hard drive for booting. I tried with the Windows XP bootable CD that I used to setup XP on this machine and nor does it boot with that CD now. But previosuly it was working fine.



Im sure this is some settings gone off in da BIOS, so could someone help me in giving the correct settings. No matter how much I change the boot priority ( from Hard drive to CDROM in the first boot device ) it doesnt work. I tried resetting the BIOS nor did it work then. I disabled RAID and that wudnt help either.



The biggest mystery is that altho the drive is ignored at startup it is detected in Windows and Im able to run the DVD ( altho Im unable to setup Windows 64 within Windows , cos Windows XP is a 32 bit environment )



My MoBo and config are :

Gigabyte GA-k8nf-9 motherboard,

AMD Athlon64 3000+ ( 1.8 GHz clock ),

ASUS 16X DVD Writer,

1 Hitachi 160 GB SATA drive

1 Maxtor 120 GB ATA Diamond Plus drive