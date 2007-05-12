Cannot backup with XP backup utility

Windows Legacy OS forum

by snooz / May 12, 2007 11:11 AM PDT

I'm using XP Home and have been backing up My Documents regularly to an external hard drive with the back up utility in XP. The last time I tried to do a backup, I got an error message, "You have either run out of space or the backup (.bkf) is too large for this disk. Note: if this disk is formatted with Fat 32 , the maximum possible size for the is 4GB."

My external disk is 75GB with 45GB free. It is formatted in NTFS. I did a clean up and defragged the disk and get the same error when I try to backup. Is this an indication of a problem with the external hard disk or a problem with the XP backup utility

I found NTBACKUP to fail when the wind comes from the North
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 12, 2007 11:12 AM PDT

In other words, too unreliable. Today I'm using SYNCBACK and other methods.

Bob

addendum
by snooz / May 12, 2007 11:13 AM PDT

I forgot to mention that I am able to backup successfully with my Quickbooks backup utility to the same disk.

