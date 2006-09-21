Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Cannot add a printer - 'Operation could not be completed,'

by earbond / September 21, 2006 5:46 AM PDT

Hi, recently, my printer seems to have disconnected itself from the computer. Upto now, everything was fine, but when I went to print something, nothing would happen when I clicked the 'print' button.

However, after I tried printing from notepad, it still comes up with 'Operation could not be completed.'

I reinstalled all my printer programs, (I HAVE A CANON MP130) but still no results.

You are my last hope! And I need to print...

Thanks.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Cannot add a printer - 'Operation could not be completed,'
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Cannot add a printer - 'Operation could not be completed,'
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
12 total posts
Collapse -
Is it Canon PIXMA MP130?
by DarCLew2 / September 21, 2006 9:01 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Try this now.
by scoolio / September 21, 2006 12:02 PM PDT

Windows runs a service called print spooling.

The spooled jobs live in a directory and I'm curious if your printer spooler is simply failing to "listen" to the request or if the place where your spooled jobs go is hung up on the last print job.

If you click on the Start Menu and type in services.msc and click the ok button you'll see a list of your windows services.

The list is typically in Alphabetical order so just scroll down the list and look for one called "Print Spooler"

Now you can click on Actioin in the Drop down menu at the top of the page and stop the service.

Wait a few seconds and then start the service backup up and try to print again.

If that doesn't work then stop the service again click on your My Computer Icon.

Now make your way to your C:\windows\system32\drivers\etc directory.

Delete everything you find in this directory.

Reboot your PC.

Go back to your print spooler service and make sure it's running again.

Now try to reprint.

If that doesn't do the trick we may have to look at something else.

Post back what worked or didn't work.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (3)
Collapse -
:(
by earbond / September 22, 2006 6:25 AM PDT
In reply to: Try this now.

Yes, my printer is a MP130.

And no, the print spooler didn't work. And there doesn't seem to be a system32, just system...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
:/
by earbond / September 22, 2006 7:29 AM PDT
In reply to: :(

It also says, when I replug the printer in, RPC server needed...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Good!
by scoolio / September 25, 2006 2:10 PM PDT
In reply to: :/

RPC is another service that scared some people a while back but it's actually a needed dependent service for printing.

Go back and look at that list of services and you'll find one called Remote Procedure Call and Remote Procedure Call Locator.

Make sure that the RPC service is running or started and set to automatic and the that the Locater service is not disabled. Manual is how mine is set.

Then try the printer again.

We'll pick up from there.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Damn.
by earbond / September 26, 2006 10:37 PM PDT
In reply to: Good!

It seems my computer has a virus. I am currently on a computer at a local internet cafe.

I got a computer expert to try and fix my computer (after I did the RPC thing) but he couldn't do it.

I tried to format Windows XP, but before the reinstallation of Windows XP could start, an error on a blue screen would come up saying there is a problem etc.

And then, when I restart the computer, the keyboard turns off so I can't press F8 when the boot asks me whether I want to go to F8. So the clock counts down and the Windows setup starts (as I cant't press anything else to stop it or go to another option).

Grrr.

Thanks for all the help so far.

ps, could it be a virus?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It can be anything....
by Papa Echo / September 26, 2006 11:10 PM PDT
In reply to: Damn.

...including a broken printer. Try installiong it on another computer and see if it works. ( A computer can be installed with more than one printer. When printing, just choose which printer to print.)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
about the operation can not be completed
by sickdeathshappen / August 26, 2009 3:29 PM PDT
In reply to: Try this now.

hey that advice workd. i thought i was at a lost, but nope. i fixed it thanks to you ! yes. finally, i took thirty minutes to find this advice.. the printer spooling worked or whatever. now im drinking a beer. yes.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
How I restored my Win XP printer function
by Trent T / June 30, 2010 12:23 AM PDT

First, thanks to all who posted this thread--You saved me the trouble of reinstalling Win XP! My problem and solution was slightly different, so I'm posting what I did, here:

1) services.msc

As described above, I clicked [Start], then [run], then entered services.msc in the command line window.
Print Spooler was turned off. When I tried to restart it, I got
'error 1068 - The dependency service or group failed.'
Browsing through the properties of print spooler revealed that the spooler depends on the LexBCE service.

2) LexBCE service

LexBCE service was also in the 'services' list.
When I tried to start it, I got
'Error 2 - The system cannot find the file specified'
Browsing dependencies showed me that LexBCE (whatever that is!) was looking for a tiny program, 'c:\WINDOWS\System32\LEXBCES.EXE'

3) Finding LEXBCES.EXE
I used Windows explorer to search out LEXBCES.EXE, but no luck. It simply wasn't there.

4) Restoring LEXBCES.EXE the kludge way

I went to another computer, and found LEXBCES.EXE; Downloaded it to a flash drive, and inserted it into the C:\WINDOWS\System32\ directory.
When it didn't work immediately, I restarted the computer--
Voila! My entire list of printers reappeared, and it all seems to work again.

Thanks again, everyone!

My System:
Hardware: Toshiba Tecra A7 laptop, 0.5 GB RAM + 80 GB HDD,
Software: Win XP Pro, dual booting with Ubuntu Linux 9.10

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
HP laserjet 1100A problem resolved
by speedkingz / June 28, 2012 6:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Try this now.

I would like thank you all for such a gr8 help and another thing i wanna tell you that if print spool services are not letting you to start it then right click on print spool and then click properties & you will find startup type just select automatic then apply it after this you can start print spool service............... again thanks for this help such a gr8 forum.........

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Could not add printer
by Cruisingxx / November 17, 2013 12:36 AM PST
In reply to: Try this now.

If you click on the Start Menu and type in services.msc and click the ok button you'll see a list of your windows services.

The list is typically in Alphabetical order so just scroll down the list and look for one called "Print Spooler"

Now you can click on Actioin in the Drop down menu at the top of the page and stop the service.

Wait a few seconds and then start the service backup up and try to print again.

IT WORKS!! Thank you.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 12 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.