Cannot Activate Netflix On New "Smart TV"

I was having nearly the same problems connecting to Netflix as everyone on this thread:



-I could connect Smart TV to internet and use other Smart Hub apps but Netflix app said "You are not connected to the internet" when launched.



I don't know what changed or how it connected but here is what i did when it finally worked. It does not make a whole lot of sense but here you go:



- I did not change any settings on my 5 yr old Netgear router; I have at least 7 other devices connected via WIFI to this old router and they all work fine



-I took one tip from this thread and performed a reset by holding down the exit button for 15 seconds and clicking OK to return to factory settings; but this time when i did it; I unplugged the power cord from the TV (when i did this before i did not unplug); then of course I connected the power cord back to the back of the TV.



-Then I ran through all the setup again; it didn't take long and for some reason I did not have to re-enter my Network key or pair the QWERTY remote.



-Then something I did different during the Network authentication was changed my DNS setting from AUTO to Manuel and entered a bogus DNS server IP of 75.75.75.75;



-Then tried to continued through the network setup process and it gave me an error that it could not connect to network



-I went back to Network settings and change DNS from manual to AUTO and then went to next step; connection to my network was established



-Then the setup came to an auto setup to scan for cable tv channels; I skipped this step earlier because we have a cable box (as most do) but I let it run through the process anyways



-Once the rest of the setup process finished (time zone, daylight savings time, etc..) I lauched Smart HUB and then launched the Netflix app, then I got the 'Are you a current Netflix subscriber screen' , which means Success!



I don't know why this worked but it did and I did not change anything on my router or disable any firewalls. I hope this works for someone else.