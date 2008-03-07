Computer Help forum

General discussion

Cannot access one website with my computer

by baribill / March 7, 2008 11:32 AM PST

I can not access one (and only one) website (a local service organization I belong to) from my computer. Others in the organization have no trouble getting onto the website. I have an HP Pavilion a1130n desktop with Windows XP, Charter cable internet service, Belkin router with wired connection to my desktop, Comodo firewall. I have disabled the firewall, reset my internet conection, and tried using my laptop to get to the website but no luck.

Any suggestions?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Cannot access one website with my computer
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Cannot access one website with my computer
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Lots of suggestions but ...
by Edward ODaniel / March 8, 2008 6:17 AM PST

is there some overriding reason you don't want to mention the URL? Knowing it might help.

First thing to try though is to open a Command Prompt (Start | Run | type CMD.EXE then click OK or tap the enter/return key)

In the Command Prompt window that opens type the following (substitute the actual domain):

tracert www.siteyoucan'tsee.org (then press the enter/return key)

You should see something similar to the following pop into that window:

Tracing route to www.siteyoucan'tsee.org [298.157.84.666]

Let the trace complete to ensure a connection can be made, but the part you are really interested in is the number in brackets (in the made up example above that would be 298.157.84.666)

Now that the route has been traced, open your browser and type the following into the address:
http://298.157.84.666 (click go, press enter or whatever you prefer to try to access the site)

If using the actual IP address allows access to the site, you were either blocking the name through your router or through your HOSTS file and only need to remove the block.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Cannot access one website
by baribill / March 13, 2008 3:40 AM PDT

Edward,

Thanks for the suggestion. I will try it. The website is www.AOH.org. I have no reason not to mention it, guess I just did not think about giving it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.