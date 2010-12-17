Cameras forum

General discussion

Cannon S95 or ?

by bg2910 / December 17, 2010 3:25 AM PST

I'm looking for a digital camera for my daughter. She loves taking pictures of her two year old son. The most important consideration is the quality of the photos. I will be purchasing a DSLR sometime soon (probably the Pentex K-x). But in the meantime I want to get her a good camera for everyday use. I've read so many reviews that I'm bug-eyed. I'm leaning towards the Canon S95. She most likely will only be taking photos in the auto mode so I'm wondering if there are any less expensive alternatives that don't have all the manual adjustments. My son just purchased the Cannon SD1400 IS. I'd consider it but worry that the image quality might suffer given it's size. Video capability and smaller size preferable but not essential. Bottom line - best bang for the buck for image quality preferably under $300 bucks.

Thanks for any suggestions.

Canon S95
by hjfok / December 17, 2010 5:13 AM PST
In reply to: Cannon S95 or ?

This is a great compact. Its auto mode performs very well. I only need to do a little bit of manual adjustment in low light photos to optimize capturing the darker background. For indoor movies, this little compact camera performs quite well.

I have a couple of Canon DSLRs and a G10, and at first hesitated to get the S95. But I got it when I needed something that can fit in my pocket in Las Vegas. It did reasonably well even inside a night club, no significant lag. It's not as fast as my D-SLRs, but fast enough even to capture my son practicing Taekwondo indoor.

Although it costs a little bit more, I think your daughter will enjoy the photo quality and performance of this camera. You can also consider the older S90, still available at adorama.com for about $340. But for $30 more, you can get the S95 with HD video (currently has $30 instant rebate). So the S95 is a better deal.

shop.usa.canon.com
by PistonCupChampion / December 17, 2010 5:52 AM PST
In reply to: Canon S95

Canon has factory refurbs of the S90 for just $223.99. Coupon code 2DAYDEC10 gets you 2-day FedEx shipping.

Canon also has the SD4000 IS, a more pocketable camera with HD video and a similarly bright f/2.0 lens for $167.99.

Canon S95 or ?
by bg2910 / December 17, 2010 11:24 PM PST
In reply to: Cannon S95 or ?

Thanks to all for the great info and suggestions!

Another alternative ?
by jump1127 / December 19, 2010 1:40 PM PST
In reply to: Cannon S95 or ?

Sony NEX 5 is also another good alternative. It's a very good camera when shooting at the low light. In addition to that, she can change and add more lens later. Good luck .

Nice, BUT
by PistonCupChampion / December 19, 2010 2:18 PM PST
In reply to: Another alternative ?

The NEX 5 is more than twice the OP's budget.

