Cannon S95 or ?

This is a great compact. Its auto mode performs very well. I only need to do a little bit of manual adjustment in low light photos to optimize capturing the darker background. For indoor movies, this little compact camera performs quite well.
I have a couple of Canon DSLRs and a G10, and at first hesitated to get the S95. But I got it when I needed something that can fit in my pocket in Las Vegas. It did reasonably well even inside a night club, no significant lag. It's not as fast as my D-SLRs, but fast enough even to capture my son practicing Taekwondo indoor.
Although it costs a little bit more, I think your daughter will enjoy the photo quality and performance of this camera. You can also consider the older S90, still available at adorama.com for about $340. But for $30 more, you can get the S95 with HD video (currently has $30 instant rebate). So the S95 is a better deal.
I'm looking for a digital camera for my daughter. She loves taking pictures of her two year old son. The most important consideration is the quality of the photos. I will be purchasing a DSLR sometime soon (probably the Pentex K-x). But in the meantime I want to get her a good camera for everyday use. I've read so many reviews that I'm bug-eyed. I'm leaning towards the Canon S95. She most likely will only be taking photos in the auto mode so I'm wondering if there are any less expensive alternatives that don't have all the manual adjustments. My son just purchased the Cannon SD1400 IS. I'd consider it but worry that the image quality might suffer given it's size. Video capability and smaller size preferable but not essential. Bottom line - best bang for the buck for image quality preferably under $300 bucks.
Thanks for any suggestions.