BANGKOK, Thailand ? Miss Canada, Natalie Glebova (search), was crowned Miss Universe in the 54th annual pageant held in the Thai capital of Bangkok. The brunette from Toronto was chosen over Miss Puerto Rico Cynthia Olavarria.
The two were among five contestants selected to answer questions onstage in the final round of the competition. The others were from Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.
Glebova, 23,
now this is 1 export from canada id like to let in:D
http://www.foxnews.com/story/0,2933,158100,00.html
