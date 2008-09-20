Can You Really Have 2 Anti-Viral Programs on One Computer?

First off MATE get your facts straight, i didnt malign any 1, if you actually take the time to peruse my comment you will find that with the insertion of a LOL, the entire thrust of my comment was lighthearted and not intentionally used to upset any 1, and going over your POST again and again, any intelligent person will see that you DID NOT ACTUALLY ANSWER THE GUYS QUESTION, the original question was regarding whether 2 and i repeat 2 antivirus apps can be installed and run AT THE SAME TIME, not whether or how many different applications you have tried on your system and found 1 product to be better then the other
And yes i have extensive experience with ALL of the commercially available antivirus and antispyware apps out there, having tested norton, kaspersky, avira, avast, avg, f-secure, sophos, bit defender,mcafee, microworlds e-scan, nod32, norman, spybot search and destroy, superantispyware, malwarebytes, etc as just a sample, on deliberately infected machines which my job reqiuires as im an independent software tester for a major malware research company
Not that i have to justify myself to an obvious Avast fanboy, tech wannabe like yourself i will point out to you that its not just 1 "stinking link" thankyou...........heres another 1 http://www.av-comparatives.org/, you might want to check that out and be embarresed that Avast rates as a mediocre "standard" compared to Avira which scores an "advanced plus" in its detection and abilities as a far superior antivirus application, like i said you might want to check THE FACTS out first before you reply in future to posts....The very fact that you mention that you got infected while using Avast, lol, and that the excellent product Sybot search and destroy had to "finish the job" really goes to show how well Avast is protecting you, hehe, what a joke, Avira would have proactively stopped you getting infected in the first place because of its proven in the wild detection of new or old trojans and viruses that at the moment is far superior to any product in the market out there AND THAT IS A FACT, I would rather put up with an "annoying" ad served by their company and KNOW that i am completely safe as i serf the net
And no, i do not have any loyalty to Avira over avast or any other antivirus app out there as i clean customers computers for a living and actually dont rely on antivirus products per se to aid me, us "professionals" know that in order to do a thorough job you have to root them out of the registry and deregister the viruses and trojans DLL files for any hope of a successful clean
Finally! this simple question rightly deserves a very simple answer...NO!! NO!! YOU CANT AND SHOULDNT HAVE INSTALLED 2 ANTIVIRUS APPICATIONS ON YOUR MACHINE, SIMPLE AS THAT, END OF STORY, END OF POST, if you want a second opinion UNINSTALL FIRST your existing antivirus app first, and then and only then install another antivirus product.....us "real" techies know that antivirus apps install at the kernal level so they have services and drivers running even when you disable them and thats where the system slowdowns and conflicts arise...best advice ONLY HAVE 1 ANTIVRUS INSTALLED AT,A TIME, AS MUCH ANTISPYWARE APPLICATIONS AS YOU WANT, AND THE OCCASSIONAL ON LINE SCAN IS FINE
hope this helps analyzerbunny, and trust GEO2003 what he had to say as well and youre be right