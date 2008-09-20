Can You Really Have 2 Anti-Viral Programs on One Computer?

OK, first off, the poster you answered was merely commenting on my post, which was commenting on an answer given to the original question. There is no reason to malign him for that.



Second, I have used both Avast and Avira on separate machines at the same time to compare the two before deciding on one or the other. Therefore, I have experience with both programs. (Do you? ) BTW: I quit using AVG several years ago when it became bloated and allowed my machine to get such a bad infestation that I had to replace not only the software but the hardware as well. That was back when it first became fashionable to hack innocent web pages and infest them with stuff that would infest anyone happening to land there.



Through my experience with both programs I have found Avast to be much superior to Avira. Avast may use a bit more resources, but [at least] it doesn't plant a tracking cookie on your computer with an extremely annoying splash screen (that can NOT be disabled) every time you boot up like Avira does. Avast is a much stronger and more multi-faceted solution than Avira because it is designed to look in more targeted areas of the computer with much stronger heuristics. It also updates in more frequent intervals. I have it set to update every four hours, though it can be set to do so more frequently if desired. In addition, Avast is much more customizable to fit the particular needs of the user whereas Avira uses a more generic shotgun approach.



ONE stinking link does absolutely nothing to prove anything one way or the other. I suppose you believe everything you see advertised in just ONE place and fail to investigate any further, eh?



As for one possible solution to the original question, I have always preferred to use one on-board AV program and back it up with an on-line scanner so that benefit is derived not only from two separate virii databases, but so that if the machine gets infested with something which disables its on-board arsenal, the on-line scan should most likely (at very least) find the problem and either fix it or show me where to look to do it manually. In addition to the on-board and on-line AV solutions, two different anti-spyware solutions, a file shredder (which is used to overwrite the infection's files permanently) and a third party software firewall are included in the anti-malware arsenal and physically wired behind a fire walled router. I have found this to be quite effective!



The infestation I experienced the other day [while in a chat room for the first time in over a year] was the only one I've had since I quit using AVG. Avast cried and disallowed enough of the thing that I could manually finish the job. What Avast couldn't show me, Spybot Search & Destroy did. Because of the fact that these two programs look for different types of files, one backed up the other. This made what could have been a catastrophic instance requiring a week to rebuild the system into a mere two hour job of researching, finding and Erasing the rest of the files contained in the infestation that anti-malware progs alone could not. After finding and cleaning the files I needed to do manually I ran the F-Secure on-line scanner I gave above and it came out squeaky clean!



In addition to computer programs, I use "best practices" by disabling on-board e-mail apps and using web-based e-mail only-NOT even opening spam before simply deleting it, NOT downloading files of any kind except for the few downloadable programs I use, being careful of where I go on the net while doing my research, etc., etc., etc. ..............



If you get right down to it, my laptop running PCLinuxOS 2007 (which I'm writing this from at the present moment) is much more secure than my desktop which has Win XP installed! This is because Windoze is an extremely large target for nefarious miscreants simply because M$ has flooded the market with its "product! This leaves Linux to go on its merry way. ...For the time being, that is.





NOW, does THAT "actually answer the guy's question about running two anti-virus apps at the same time" good enough for you? I sincerely hope so.