Can you help me deiced?

by dhakirah1 / November 29, 2009 5:25 AM PST

Have everyone Hope your having a good day!


So here is the thing, Iam moving from boost to t-mobile, I have been trying to do as much research as possible (Reviews, youtube videos ex) on what kind of phone to pic at T-Mobile. I have brook it down to 3 but its difficult. So if you could help out I would appercate it.

1. Moto Cliq
( Looks simple, but yet has some good features, but iam not a huge social fan. )

2. Samsung Behold II
(I like the idea of samsung. I had a instinct and loved it.. so I am hoping its the same or better quality, also the android os has me really intrigued able to customize the way i want and the many of apps.. * i hated my instinct was so uncustomizable )

3. Htc touch pro2
(my husband had a htc touch pro and it was a bit confusing for me so iam kinda worried about the whole windows os)

I need a phone for organization, text email and a phone that will at least last a year (i think that is a bit to much to ask for)

so any suggestions would be greatly appreciated, 10 min playing with a phone just isnt enough time . I think to make a decision like that. Plus the prices i dont want to have to return it ....



Thanks
Rena

