Can you help me deiced?

Have everyone Hope your having a good day!





So here is the thing, Iam moving from boost to t-mobile, I have been trying to do as much research as possible (Reviews, youtube videos ex) on what kind of phone to pic at T-Mobile. I have brook it down to 3 but its difficult. So if you could help out I would appercate it.



1. Moto Cliq

( Looks simple, but yet has some good features, but iam not a huge social fan. )



2. Samsung Behold II

(I like the idea of samsung. I had a instinct and loved it.. so I am hoping its the same or better quality, also the android os has me really intrigued able to customize the way i want and the many of apps.. * i hated my instinct was so uncustomizable )



3. Htc touch pro2

(my husband had a htc touch pro and it was a bit confusing for me so iam kinda worried about the whole windows os)



I need a phone for organization, text email and a phone that will at least last a year (i think that is a bit to much to ask for)



so any suggestions would be greatly appreciated, 10 min playing with a phone just isnt enough time . I think to make a decision like that. Plus the prices i dont want to have to return it ....







Thanks

Rena